Explained | What is HMPV, respiratory virus creating havoc in US? Does India need to worry?

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) was recognized as a common cause of respiratory tract infections, particularly in young children.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

Another respiratory virus known as HMPV has begun to extend its tentacles as cases of COVID-19 and RSV drop.  

For the human metapneumovirus (HMPV), around 11% of PCR tests and 20% of antigen testing were positive in the US in March. 

Comparing the positive rate to pre-pandemic values, a 36% rise has been observed. The percentages declined in May despite being high in April. 

According to a report by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there has been a decline in positive rates during the warmer months, which is comparable to what has been seen with the flu and colds. 

According to the data, the rates for antigen detection and PCR detection were 19.395 and 10.368 respectively on April 3, 2023, however they were 0.000 and 2.558 respectively on May 20, 2023.

According to a report from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, human metapneumovirus (HMPV) can harm a person's upper and lower respiratory tracts regardless of age, but older adults, children, and people with compromised immune systems are more vulnerable to infection.

Severe HMPV infections might cause pneumonia or bronchitis. HMPV typically takes three to six days to incubate, and the length of time it takes to recover depends on how severe the disease is. It resembles other respiratory illnesses, such colds, though. 

What is human metapneumovirus?

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) was recognized as a common cause of respiratory tract infections, particularly in young children. HMPV is a virus that belongs to the Paramyxoviridae family, and its symptoms are similar to those of other respiratory viruses, such as the common cold or influenza.

Causes of human metapneumovirus

HMPV has been known to cause seasonal outbreaks, usually in the winter and spring, and it can lead to severe respiratory illnesses, especially in infants, young children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems. 

Symptoms of human metapneumovirus

The upper respiratory tract is most frequently affected by the virus, which has been seen to typically manifest itself in the spring and winter. Nasal congestion, a cough, shortness of breath, and fever are some of the symptoms it causes.  Three to seven days are the typical length of the illness. 

Does India need to worry?

"Unlike the novel coronavirus and its variants that cause covid, human metapneumovirus is a respiratory virus that has been around for decades," said Monica Gandhi, an infectious-disease expert at the University of California in San Francisco..

“Hopefully, in the future, we will actually see advances against human metapneumovirus. But we’ve been living with it for a long time. This is not one that is going to cause a pandemic," she stated. 

 

 

 

