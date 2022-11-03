Explained: What is 'fake fielding'? Why Virat Kohli's pretend throw has upset Bangladesh

Virat Kohli fake fielding incident

India Virat Kohli has been accused of “fake fielding” after on-field umpires seemingly missed the Indian cricketer’s misdemeanour during Wednesday evening’s T20 World Cup victory against Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval.

The incident took place in the seventh over of Bangladesh’s chase when Kohli feigned as if he were relaying an Arshdeep Singh throw from the deep. Neither Marais Erasmus nor Chris Brown, both on-field umpires, spotted it, nor did Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto - two men at the crease.

What does the rule say?

Law 41.5.1 states that “it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball”, meaning India would have been awarded five penalty runs had the umpires deemed Virat Kohli’s actions to be deliberate deception.

If the umpires had determined that a player had engaged in distraction, deception, or obstruction, Law 41.5.3 would have been put into effect: "If either umpire considers that a fielder has engaged in such distraction, deception, or obstruction, he/she shall immediately call and signal Dead ball and inform the other umpire of the reason for the call."

Has anyone been penalised under this rule?

last year, Pakistan was denied a fake fielding penalty in a close finish against South Africa. With Pakistan needing 31 runs to win off last six, Fakhar Zaman was run out after South African wicketkeeper, Quinton de Kock, appeared to signal that a throw from the deep was heading to the bowler’s end.

Fakhar, thinking that the ball wasn’t coming to his end, slowed down only for Aiden Markram’s throw to hit the stumps at the keeper’s end, catching him short of his crease.