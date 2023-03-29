Explained: What is #digitalfasting that is trending on twitter?

Twitter trends: The SEED campaign, initiated by Saint Gurmeet Ram Rahim Ji Insan, has taken the Twitterverse by storm, as people have pledged to keep #DigitalFasting from 7 pm to 9 pm. The goal is to disconnect from digital devices like mobile phones, TVs, and other gadgets to spend more time with their families and friends. Under the campaign, SEED stands for Social and Spiritual life Enhancement and Enrichment with Digital Fasting.

While technology has made our lives easier and connected us to our loved ones, it has also strained connections and created distance amongst family members. Anxiety, sadness, and sleep disorders are being brought on by excessive screen time, harmful social media use, and mobile phone addiction. Children are engaging in fewer physical activities and are not exposed to real-world situations.

The SEED campaign aims to rekindle the joy of togetherness and inspire young people to experience a sense of belonging to their family, friends, and culture. Every day, for two hours, people should turn off their digital devices in order to strengthen their bonds with their families. This can improve senior citizens' physical and mental health as well as their ability to communicate effectively and resolve conflicts. It can also increase their enjoyment.

The campaign emphasizes the importance of quality family time and aims to strengthen family bonding. It promotes self-confidence, builds self-esteem in children, and lowers the risks of behavioral problems. Digital fasting can drastically reduce anxiety, stress, and tensions, lengthen life expectancy, and improve focus on tasks at hand. Digital fasting also highly promotes togetherness and aims to create stronger bonds within families.

