Explainer

Explained: What is a 'Mankad' in cricket and why is Harshal Patel's attempt sparking a debate?

Harshal Patel's attempted 'Mankad' in IPL sparks debate on its legality.

Explainer

Raunak Jain

Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 06:23 AM IST

IPL 2023: In the Lucknow Super Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore game, Harshal Patel attempted a “mankad” on the final ball of the final over. At the non-striker's end, where Ravi Bishnoi had backed up too far, Patel attempted to halt and toss the ball towards the stumps with one run needed off one ball and the scores even for both teams. The umpire declared it a dead ball, as Patel's halt was against the non-striker's end run-out rules.

"Mankad" is a term used when a bowler dismisses a non-striker by running them out, who is backing up and too far forward of the crease before the ball is delivered. The term "mankad" comes from Vinoo Mankad, an Indian all-rounder, who first performed this action during India’s 1947-48 tour of Australia. However, some people have objected to using the term as they believe it tarnishes Mankad's reputation.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently modified its playing rules, where mankading will no longer be considered an unfair play but a run-out. This rule change came into effect on October 1, 2022, as the Playing Conditions moved this way of causing a run-out from the "Unfair Play" section to the "Run Out" section according to the Laws. However, the report by Times Now argues that the dismissal has always been legal and a fair way of getting a batter out, citing Law 41.16.1 of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Laws of Cricket code.

While some argue against the use of the term "mankad," others believe it is an honor to associate it with a cricketing term. Vinoo Mankad's grandson, Harsh Mankad, said he is delighted to see his grandfather being remembered this way. Sunil Gavaskar once referred to it as "Browned," arguing that Bill Brown, the Australian batter, was at fault, not Mankad.

