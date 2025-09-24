Add DNA as a Preferred Source
EXPLAINER

Explained: What happened to Ladakh’s demand for statehood under sixth schedule after Article 370 abrogation?

Ladakh Statehood Demand Protest: Ladakh protests intensify as Sonam Wangchuk leads hunger strike demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule safeguards after Article 370 abrogation.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 06:45 PM IST

Explained: What happened to Ladakh’s demand for statehood under sixth schedule after Article 370 abrogation?
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on hunger strike. (File Image)
Leh Ladakh Statehood Sixth Schedule Protest: When a student protest in Ladakh turned violent and people clashed with the police, demanding statehood for the region, many questions were raised. Why are people so angry at the Union Territory administration and the Union government? It was the 15th day of the hunger strike by climate activist and scientist Soman Wangchuk.  He was on a hunger strike demanding statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

What happened after abrogation of Article 370?

Analysts believe that the people lost their patience and hope as an undercurrent of frustration and disappointment seized them. An unrest against the direct central rule was growing as the residents repeatedly called for statehood and constitutional safeguards to protect their land, culture, and resources. Following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, and the bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory of  Ladakh was carved out as a separate entity. 

Leh and Kargil come together

Sonam Wangchuk and others welcomed the move. However, they were disillusioned within a year as there was a political vacuum with the administration remaining in the hands of the Union government-appointed Lieutenant Governor. The frustration was so deep and the disappointment was so acute that political and religious groups from Buddhist-majority Leh joined hands with Muslim-majority Kargil. They formed a joint platform, the Apex Body of Leh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance. 

Union government rejects statehood demand

The representatives of Leh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in March this year and they put forward their demands. However, the talks collapsed as the minister rejected the core demands. According to NDTV, the Home Minister told the representatives from Leh that carving out Ladakh as a separate Union Territory was a mistake. He also rejected the demand for statehood and the Sixth Schedule. 

What is Sixth Schedule?

The Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution has the provisions for the administration of tribal areas in the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram. It says that separate Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) can be set up. The sixth schedule also grants these councils legislative, executive, and judicial powers to ensure self-governance and protect the cultural, social, and economic rights of indigenous tribal communities in these northeastern states. 

FAQs

Q1: What happened after the abrogation of Article 370?

Ans: Analysts believe that the people lost their patience and hope as an undercurrent of frustration and disappointment seized them. An unrest against the direct central rule was growing as the residents repeatedly called for statehood and constitutional safeguards to protect their land, culture, and resources. Following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, and the bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory of Ladakh was carved out as a separate entity. 

Q2: Who is Sonam Wangchuk?
Ans: Sonam Wangchuk is a climate activist who received the Ramon Magsaysay Award, known as Asia's Nobel Prize, for his innovative, community-driven reforms in education for Ladakh.

Summary

When a student protest in Ladakh turned violent and people clashed with the police, demanding statehood for the region, many questions were raised. Why are people so angry at the Union Territory administration and the Union government? It was the 15th day of the hunger strike by climate activist and scientist Soman Wangchuk. He was on a hunger strike demanding statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

