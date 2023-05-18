Explained: What does 20% TCS on foreign credit card means? How does it impact individuals?

Representational Image

In a late-night notification on Tuesday, May 16, the Central Government modified the Foreign Exchange Management Act's guidelines to include international credit card usage made outside of India under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS).

The change will result in a higher rate of Tax Collected at Source (TCS) at 20% beginning July 1 for purchases made with overseas credit cards.

What is Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS)?

The Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) of 1999, which establishes the rules for foreign remittance from India, includes LRS. It should be remembered that all permanent Indians are permitted to send up to $250,000 dollars freely and without contacting the Reserve Bank of India each financial year.

Rule 7 of the Foreign Exchange Management (Current Account Transactions) Rules, 2000 has been noted as having been omitted in the new notification. As a result, using a foreign credit card to pay for travel expenses outside of India is now essentially covered by LRS.

It will enable a higher levy of TCS, as announced in the Budget for 2022-23, from July 1. Earlier the spending through international credit cards was excluded from LRS.

Why did the rules change? What will be the impact?

The objective behind the change was to help track high-value foreign transactions. Officials have clarified that the charges will not apply to payments for buying of foreign goods and services from India such as newspapers, online streaming services and more.

As of July 1, all purchases made with an international credit card will result in a higher rate of tax collection at source of 20%. This is due to the LRS's instant application to credit card transactions performed outside of India, which will result in a larger TCS charge.

What is tax deducted at source (TCS)? How does it work?

Tax Collected at Source (TCS) is a tax payable by a seller which he collects from the buyer at the time of sale of goods and is remitted to the government account. Section 206 of the Income Tax Act mentions the list of goods on which the seller should collect tax from buyers such as liquor, tendu leaves, parking lot tickets, iron, coal, jewellery and many other things.

Such transactions, with the exception of those related to the medical and educational sectors, will be subject to a TCS of 5% up to July 1. But starting on July 1, all of these transactions will be subject to a 20% fee.

For example: A user has a credit card with of limit up to Rs 5 lakh and he/she goes on an international trip where he/she uses that credit card for all transactions such as hotel, shopping, restaurants, etc and the overall spend was Rs 3 lakh. Now the user will have to pay 20% TCS which will be 60,000 and further your bank may charge GST on your credit card when you spend it internationally. Now, the credit card issuing bank will deposit 20% TCS against his PAN and the user can claim/adjust only at the time of filing his Income Tax Return.

What does TCS under LRS mean?

TCS is applicable to some overseas remittances made by individuals under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). The LRS enables residents to freely transfer up to a specific amount of money overseas for a variety of legal uses, including gifts, investments, travel, and education.

TCS could apply to the sum being remitted when an individual uses the LRS to send money abroad.

Till July 1, a TCS rate of 5% was applicable whereas after July 1, 2023, a TCS rate of 20% will be applicable, except for educational and medical purposes where the old rates would apply.

