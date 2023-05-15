Search icon
Explained: What are the three new ICC rules coming into effect from June 1?

These new rules are coming into effect from the Lord’s game, a four-day one-off Test, between England and Ireland starting from June 1.

Explained: What are the three new ICC rules coming into effect from June 1?
Image for representation (Pixabay)

The top cricket administration governing body ICC—International Cricket Council—is ready with the new set of rules that are coming into effect from June 1. These rules are likely to make an impact on the games, and were recommended by the Men’s Cricket Committee led by Sourav Ganguly and the Women's Cricket Committee.

Here are the changes that we are going to see in the coming days:

1. The umpires are no longer required to give soft signals while recommending something to the third umpire or TV umpire. Currently, if there’s an appeal for caught behind or run out, they add their recommendation before referring it to the third umpire. Now, the third umpire is free to take their decision without any prejudice. This is anyway the practice, so scrapping soft signal wouldn’t make much of a difference.

2. Helmets and safety gears are important for batsmen and fielders in certain positions. For example, if there is a batsman facing a quick bowler, they need to wear proper headgear. Similarly, a wicketkeeper standing up to a fast bowler must wear helmet.

This helmet rule is applicable to fielders in closing positions as well. The committee swore its commitment for the safety of players for such rule.

3. The third rule change is the most interesting. It says that if the ball hits the wicket on a free-hit chance and the batsman takes run(s), it will be counted as run(s) scored by the batter. This is likely to give the batting team an edge.

These rules are coming into effect from the Lord’s game, a four-day one-off Test, between England and Ireland starting from June 1. The World Test Championship final between India and Australia from June 7 will also see these rules implemented.

