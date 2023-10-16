Headlines

Nithari killings: Allahabad HC acquits prime accused Surinder Koli, overturns death penalty in 12 cases

Katrina Kaif fighting wearing only a towel in Tiger 3 trailer breaks the internet, shocked fans say 'never expected...'

Explained: What are the abortion, MTP laws in India? Why is termination of pregnancy in debate again?

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar loses cool, gets into ugly fight with ex Isha Malviya, Sunny Arya, Arun Mashettey, watch

Navratri 2023: PM Narendra Modi writes navratri special 'garbo' lyrics

Explained: What are the abortion, MTP laws in India? Why is termination of pregnancy in debate again?

The abortion laws in India are currently in debate in the Supreme Court, and are in the spotlight once again after a woman entered a plea to abort her 26-week-old fetus.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

The Supreme Court is currently hearing a plea surrounding the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act in India, where a woman has put forward a request to abort her 26 week old fetus, citing her vulnerable physical and mental condition.

The MTP plea received a split verdict in the Supreme Court, sparking a debate between the abortion rights of a woman and the right to life of an unborn child. While the Indian government doesn’t allow abortion after pregnancy exceeds 20 weeks, under special cases this time period is extended.

The plea was entered by a 27-year-old woman who is a mother of two, wanting to terminate her 26-week-old pregnancy. The woman said that she was in clinical depression and was not in a mental or financial state to raise a third child.

What is the MTP Amendment Act in India?

The abortion laws in India are set by the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act and its amendments, which sets the limit for the abortion after certain weeks of pregnancy. With the ascertain of one doctor, abortion is allowed up to 12 weeks, while two doctors can ascertain abortion up to 20 weeks.

When it comes to “exception cases”, the law allows abortion for up to 24 weeks. However, only certain classes of women are allowed to get their pregnancy terminated after the designated period of 20 weeks.

Why are abortion laws in debate again?

The woman had approached the Supreme Court allowing her to terminate her pregnancy at 26 weeks due to acute mental and physical distress. The petitioner had tried to die by suicide and does not have the financial conditions to raise another child, as per her plea.

After the apex court had allowed her abortion request, AIIMS medical practitioners had written to the Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati that the unborn child had a strong chance of survival, and abortion would be stepping on the right to life of the fetus.

The matter was put in front of the Chief Justice of India, who said that the abortion rights of the woman must trump all other arguments. However, a split verdict from the SC bench hearing the matter has once again lit the abortion debate aflame in the country.

