Explained: What are radio collars worn by cheetahs in Kuno? Know suspected cause of death of wild cats

Headlines

Sameera Reddy shares throwback pictures of her kids with Rekha, fans praise her for her 'motherly instincts'

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal talk about how technology can replace actors: 'Everything is a conspiracy...'

Meet Dhruv Rathee, mechanical engineer turned YouTuber, who is rumoured to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 as wildcard

Chhattisgarh: Men stage nude protest demanding action against govt employees who used fake caste certificates

Monica Bedi says her past has impacted her prospects: ‘People have this hesitation of working with me’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal talk about how technology can replace actors: 'Everything is a conspiracy...'

Meet Dhruv Rathee, mechanical engineer turned YouTuber, who is rumoured to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 as wildcard

Chhattisgarh: Men stage nude protest demanding action against govt employees who used fake caste certificates

Foods to avoid in dinner for better sleep

Most expensive vegetable in the world costs around Rs 85,000 per kg

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Interview With Dr. Subhash Chandra On The Roadmap Of Essel Group, Zee-Sony merger & more

Is Tom Cruise' Mission Impossible 7 has 'copied' action scenes from Pathaan? Find out here

Odisha Train Accident: Root cause and people responsible identified, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal talk about how technology can replace actors: 'Everything is a conspiracy...'

Meet Dhruv Rathee, mechanical engineer turned YouTuber, who is rumoured to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 as wildcard

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt sing while promoting RARKPK, netizens say 'please singing mat karo, thodi...'

HomeExplainer

Explainer

Explained: What are radio collars worn by cheetahs in Kuno? Know suspected cause of death of wild cats

Last week, a cheetah named Surya was discovered lifeless in KNP. During the examination, veterinarians noticed a neck wound infested with maggots.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 04:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The recent death of a cheetah named 'Suraj' in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park has raised concerns about the use of satellite collars in Project Cheetah. Let's take a look into what radio collars are and their significance in cheetah conservation.

A sub-adult male South African cheetah, Suraj, was found dead in the Masavani beat of Palpur East Forest Range, marking the eighth fatality in less than four months. The project aims to re-establish the cheetah population within India, and this incident has raised questions about the cause of these deaths.

In September last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight cheetahs into the Kuno National Park, initiating the first intercontinental transfer of wild cats to India. Since then, 12 more cheetahs have been translocated to the park, with the objective of benefiting global cheetah conservation efforts.

Radio collars play a crucial role in tracking the movements, activities, and health of cheetahs. These collars are fitted around the neck of the animals and utilize GPS technology to transmit signals that can be tracked by satellites. By closely monitoring the cheetahs, wildlife officials can gather valuable data to assess their well-being and determine any necessary interventions.

Recent speculation suggests that the deaths of cheetahs may be linked to the use of radio collars. It is believed that the humid and wet weather conditions could have caused skin inflammation under the collars, attracting flies and leading to life-threatening infections. However, the government has denied these claims, stating that the deaths were due to natural causes.

Wildlife authorities are investigating the deaths and have initiated efforts to remove the collars from the cheetahs in Kuno National Park. The authorities aim to address any potential risks associated with the collars and ensure the well-being of the cheetahs.

Radio collars have been utilised in wildlife conservation for several years. While this incident is a cause for concern, it is important to highlight that collars have proven to be effective in monitoring and safeguarding endangered species. Manufacturers and conservationists will work together to enhance collar design and address any concerns raised.

Read more: Chandrayaan-3: What makes Sriharikota ISRO's ideal choice for rocket launch?

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Meet IAS Swati Meena Naik who cracked UPSC at 22 in first attempt, was youngest officer of her batch

Not Sunil Gavaskar, this Indian was first cricketer to play lead role in a film, opposite this glamorous Bollywood star

Anil Kapoor lauds niece Shanaya Kapoor for bagging Mohanlal-starrer, Vrushabha: ‘We couldn't be more proud’

Ranveer Singh's reaction to Deepika Padukone's photo in pink outfit goes viral, fans call her 'Barbie'

Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Dibakar Banerjee begins shooting, movie to release in February 2024

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE