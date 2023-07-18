Explained: What are radio collars worn by cheetahs in Kuno? Know suspected cause of death of wild cats

Last week, a cheetah named Surya was discovered lifeless in KNP. During the examination, veterinarians noticed a neck wound infested with maggots.

The recent death of a cheetah named 'Suraj' in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park has raised concerns about the use of satellite collars in Project Cheetah. Let's take a look into what radio collars are and their significance in cheetah conservation.

A sub-adult male South African cheetah, Suraj, was found dead in the Masavani beat of Palpur East Forest Range, marking the eighth fatality in less than four months. The project aims to re-establish the cheetah population within India, and this incident has raised questions about the cause of these deaths.

In September last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight cheetahs into the Kuno National Park, initiating the first intercontinental transfer of wild cats to India. Since then, 12 more cheetahs have been translocated to the park, with the objective of benefiting global cheetah conservation efforts.

Radio collars play a crucial role in tracking the movements, activities, and health of cheetahs. These collars are fitted around the neck of the animals and utilize GPS technology to transmit signals that can be tracked by satellites. By closely monitoring the cheetahs, wildlife officials can gather valuable data to assess their well-being and determine any necessary interventions.

Recent speculation suggests that the deaths of cheetahs may be linked to the use of radio collars. It is believed that the humid and wet weather conditions could have caused skin inflammation under the collars, attracting flies and leading to life-threatening infections. However, the government has denied these claims, stating that the deaths were due to natural causes.

Wildlife authorities are investigating the deaths and have initiated efforts to remove the collars from the cheetahs in Kuno National Park. The authorities aim to address any potential risks associated with the collars and ensure the well-being of the cheetahs.

Radio collars have been utilised in wildlife conservation for several years. While this incident is a cause for concern, it is important to highlight that collars have proven to be effective in monitoring and safeguarding endangered species. Manufacturers and conservationists will work together to enhance collar design and address any concerns raised.

