Explained: Is selling old, un-hallmarked gold allowed? Full details

The Indian government has recently introduced significant updates to regulations governing the sale of gold jewelry and artifacts. Starting April 1, 2023, all gold jewelry and artifacts must possess a Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number, guaranteeing distinct identity and promised purity. Additionally, these items must display the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) logo and purity mark. These new rules aim to enhance transparency, credibility, and consumer confidence in gold jewelry and artifacts, catering to India's affinity for gold as a safe investment.

The purchase of new gold jewelry has now become transparent and safer. However, if you possess old, un-hallmarked gold jewelry, you cannot sell or exchange it for new designs without getting it hallmarked first.

The BIS mandates that consumers with un-hallmarked gold jewelry must have it hallmarked before selling or exchanging it. Consumers have two options: they can have their un-hallmarked jewelry marked by a BIS registered jeweler, who will take it to the BIS Assaying & Hallmarking Centre for the process, with a nominal fee of Rs 45 per article. Alternatively, consumers can get their jewelry tested at any BIS-recognized assaying and hallmarking center, paying the prescribed nominal fees. Both options ensure certification of the jewelry's purity, and the test report serves as proof for selling the old un-hallmarked gold jewelry to any gold jeweler.

It's important to note that gold jewelry already hallmarked with the old/earlier hallmark signs is still considered hallmarked and does not require re-hallmarking with the HUID number. Such hallmarked jewelry can be easily sold or exchanged for new designs.

Certain exemptions exist from the mandatory gold hallmarking rule, including jewellers with a turnover up to Rs 40 lakh, gold articles weighing less than 2 grams, export-bound articles meeting specific foreign buyer requirements, jewelry intended for international and government-approved exhibitions, and articles for medical, dental, veterinary, scientific, or industrial purposes. Additionally, certain specialized jewelry and gold bullion shapes are also exempt.

The new gold hallmarking rules provide consumer protection in case the jewelry does not match the description associated with the HUID. As per Rule 49 of BIS Rules, 2018, consumers are entitled to claim compensation twice the amount of difference in purity, based on the weight of the article sold and testing charges. Penalties, including five times the jewelry price or one year imprisonment or both, await jewellers who sell gold jewelry without HUID, excluding exempted categories, under Section 29 of the BIS Act, 2016.

The phased implementation of the mandatory gold hallmarking practice started from June 16, 2021, across India. However, some retailers faced challenges due to the April 1, 2023, deadline, as they couldn't exhaust their old stock. To address this, the government extended the deadline for clearing old stock without HUID until June 30, 2023, exclusively for jewellers and retailers who made a specific declaration.

Gold hallmarking regulations differ worldwide. Countries like Dubai, the UK, Hungary, Sweden, Finland, and Russia require a hallmark, while Italy and Germany mandate registration of the maker's mark as a form of independent monitoring. The US lacks a centralized gold hallmarking system, relying on independent assaying agencies across states and cities. India's HUID system aims to adhere to global standards in gold jewelry.

