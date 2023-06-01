Explained: Instagram Reels algorithm to get maximum views, likes and shares

Instagram Reels

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms across the globe and millions of users access the app everyday. The time spent on the platform recorded a steep hike after the company introduced Reels. Especially in countries like India, where short video platform TikTok is banned, Instagram Reels took the social media world by storm. Although it may not be intentional, most do find themselves in endless scrolling in the Reels section everyday. A majority of the users also like to express themselves with Reels and few have made a career out of this.

Reels are one of the best ways to showcase your talent, creativity or to spread information. This also helps to gain popularity and attention of advertisers. As per Instagram, Reels are also designed to help you discover new things, with an emphasis on entertainment. Much like Explore, the majority of what you see is from accounts you don’t follow.

In its latest blog, Instagram has revealed that it first sources reels it thinks you might like, then orders them based on how interesting it thinks they are to you.

In order to find entertaining reels, the company surveys people and asks whether they find a particular reel worth their time or fun, and learn from the feedback to get better at figuring out what will entertain people. The most important predictions it makes are how likely you are to reshare a reel, watch a reel all the way through, like it, and go to the audio page (a proxy for whether or not you might be inspired to make your own reel.) The most important signals, roughly in order of importance, are:

Your activity: The company looks at things like which reels you’ve liked, saved, reshared, commented on, and engaged with recently. These signals help Instagram understand what content might be relevant to you.

Your history of interacting with the person who posted: As with Explore, it’s likely the video was made by someone you’ve never heard of, but if you have interacted with them, that gives Instagram a sense of how interested you might be in what they shared.

Information about the reel: These are signals about the content within the video such as the audio track or visuals in the video, as well as popularity.

Information about the person who posted: The company considers popularity signals such as number of followers or level of engagement to help find compelling content from a wide array of people and give everyone a chance to find their audience.