Headlines

James Cameron quashes 'offensive rumours' of making film about Titan submersible tragedy

Explained: India’s rise in domestic violence linked with temperature spike, global warming? Know how

Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini was set to marry this man in Chennai, then Sholay star did this

Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj makes shocking statement, alleges conspiracy amid flood situation

Watch: Man fearlessly tests fate by placing hand inside crocodile's mouth and then this happens...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Explained: India’s rise in domestic violence linked with temperature spike, global warming? Know how

Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini was set to marry this man in Chennai, then Sholay star did this

Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj makes shocking statement, alleges conspiracy amid flood situation

Diabetes Tips: Healthy fat-rich foods to manage blood sugar levels

Shilajit: 8 health benefits of Ayurvedic herb for women

AI imagines Hollywood stars and their twins

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Citadel’s Ashleigh Cummings talks about show and her favourite Priyanka Chopra films | DNA Exclusive

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal movie pre-teaser released and Rubina shares update after meeting with a car accident, DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 11

9 Years Of PM Modi: 9 Incidents that tell you that 'PM Modi is The Boss' | DNA India

This actress became Bollywood’s highest female taxpayer with Rs 10 crore tax; it’s not Alia, Katrina, Kareena, Aishwarya

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

R Madhavan poses with PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron from banquet dinner at Louvre, see viral photos

HomeExplainer

Explainer

Explained: India’s rise in domestic violence linked with temperature spike, global warming? Know how

A recent study has revealed that the climate crisis in the world is linked to the rise in domestic violence reports in three countries, out of which is India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many reports have shown that India has seen a spike in cases of domestic violence and abuse against women, especially during the pandemic. Now, a new study has suggested that there may be a link between the rise in domestic violence cases and the rising temperature across India.

The study linking the two phenomena - 'Association of Ambient Temperature with the Prevalence of Intimate Partner Violence among Partnered Women in Low and Middle-Income South Asian Countries' - has been published in the medical journal JAMA Psychiatry, as per PTI reports.

The study has linked the 1 percent rise in overall temperature with a 4.5 percent increase in intimate partner violence (IPV) in a study of almost 1,95,000 ever-partnered women, mostly linking the cases to India, as per PTI reports.

The rate of family violence increase has been set at 21 percent by the end of the 21st century, with the highest rate of increase in domestic violence reported in India, at 23.5 percent. The research has been based in India, Pakistan, and Nepal.

For the unversed, ever-partnered women are defined as those who have had sex, been married, or been in a romantic relationship.

"Given the higher prevalence of IPV in South Asia compared to the global level, and the region's recent history of more frequent and intense heatwaves, we conducted this study to evaluate the association of ambient temperature with IPV prevalence, including its types -- physical, sexual, and emotional -- among partnered women," corresponding author of the study Renjie Chen, Fudan University, China told PTI in an email.

Further, India is estimated to have the highest rate of inter-partner violence by the 2090s, and researchers have said that the heat aggression theory can be behind the increase in violence in the country linked with the climate crisis.

“In a warming climate, characterised by more intense and frequent heatwaves, extreme heat could also directly activate the brain areas associated with thermoregulation and emotion regulation and activate high aggression under certain conditions such as provocation,” the researcher said.

The increase in heat is linked to the increase in adrenaline production, which can have a range of mental and physical outcomes in a person such as heightened arousal or aggression, which can often lead to domestic violence.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Chandrayaan-3 successfully launched: Why ISRO scientists want to explore Moon's South Pole?

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan fans whistle, hoot, celebrate Jawan prevue in cinema halls

Yamuna flooding in Delhi: Water flows back towards city, reaches near Supreme Court, water shortage looming

Meet MBA grad, who wanted to play cricket for India, built a Rs 371409 crore company, his net worth is...

Manipur violence: SC extends protection granted to woman lawyer from arrest till July 17

Confirmed! Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan to make a pan-India debut in in Mohanlal’s Vrushabha — Deets Inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE