Explained: India’s rise in domestic violence linked with temperature spike, global warming? Know how

A recent study has revealed that the climate crisis in the world is linked to the rise in domestic violence reports in three countries, out of which is India.

Many reports have shown that India has seen a spike in cases of domestic violence and abuse against women, especially during the pandemic. Now, a new study has suggested that there may be a link between the rise in domestic violence cases and the rising temperature across India.

The study linking the two phenomena - 'Association of Ambient Temperature with the Prevalence of Intimate Partner Violence among Partnered Women in Low and Middle-Income South Asian Countries' - has been published in the medical journal JAMA Psychiatry, as per PTI reports.

The study has linked the 1 percent rise in overall temperature with a 4.5 percent increase in intimate partner violence (IPV) in a study of almost 1,95,000 ever-partnered women, mostly linking the cases to India, as per PTI reports.

The rate of family violence increase has been set at 21 percent by the end of the 21st century, with the highest rate of increase in domestic violence reported in India, at 23.5 percent. The research has been based in India, Pakistan, and Nepal.

For the unversed, ever-partnered women are defined as those who have had sex, been married, or been in a romantic relationship.

"Given the higher prevalence of IPV in South Asia compared to the global level, and the region's recent history of more frequent and intense heatwaves, we conducted this study to evaluate the association of ambient temperature with IPV prevalence, including its types -- physical, sexual, and emotional -- among partnered women," corresponding author of the study Renjie Chen, Fudan University, China told PTI in an email.

Further, India is estimated to have the highest rate of inter-partner violence by the 2090s, and researchers have said that the heat aggression theory can be behind the increase in violence in the country linked with the climate crisis.

“In a warming climate, characterised by more intense and frequent heatwaves, extreme heat could also directly activate the brain areas associated with thermoregulation and emotion regulation and activate high aggression under certain conditions such as provocation,” the researcher said.

The increase in heat is linked to the increase in adrenaline production, which can have a range of mental and physical outcomes in a person such as heightened arousal or aggression, which can often lead to domestic violence.

(With PTI inputs)

