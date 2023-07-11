Explained: How Uniform Civil Code can have impact on age of consent, marriage-divorce laws in India?

The debate around bringing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in all the states of India has now become a controversial topic since it can mold several crucial laws like age of consent, adoption, and divorce.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi backed the introduction of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country, slamming the opposition parties for urging religious communities to go against it. However, the UCC still remains a massive matter of debate across the nation.

After PM Modi ended up backing the Uniform Civil Code, the All India Muslim Law Board said that they would staunchly oppose the UCC, with political parties lashing at BJP-led Centre for trying to “distract” the public from “real issues” in the country.

The main matter of debate around the UCC is that it has the potential to change and overturn several religious personal laws, mostly surrounding marriage-divorce, adoption, taxes and age of consent in the country, setting a uniform precedent for all citizens of India no matter their religion.

Here is how the Uniform Civil Code can impact different laws in India –

Age of consent

The age of consent is a matter of debate across the country, as according to the Indian Age of Majority Act, Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, and the POCSO Act, a person below the age of 18 cannot get married. However, under Hindu law, a 16-year-old can get married to an 18-year-old but the marriage is voidable.

Meanwhile, according to Muslim law, a person can get married after they hit puberty – age 15-16 for males and 10-12 for females. However, the UCC can bring up the age of consent to 18 for everyone in the country.

Marriage-divorce laws

While seeking divorce on the charges of adultery remains the same across all religions – Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Parsi – the definition of adultery differs in each religion. In Hindu law, a man can claim adultery and not a woman; in Christian law, a woman has to prove adultery as well as cruelty in marriage, while in Muslim law, a woman has to prove that the person involved with the man in adultery is a “woman of evil repute”.

From Triple Talaq issues to adultery clauses, these marriage and divorce laws can be uniform across all religions if UCC is implemented.

Pregnancy termination for minors

Without any religious connotations, the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act says that the termination of the pregnancy of a minor can only be done with the permission of her guardian. In case the girl is married, her legal guardian is her husband.

If there is a change in the marriage and divorce laws in India, the termination of pregnancies of minors who are married can also have a few changes in the rules.

