Explained: How moon's own time zone will help in space missions? Why is it necessary? (Photo: Twitter)

Outer space revelations continue to intrigue astronomers, observers and experts. Via robots or spaceships, numerous nations are seeking to make an impression on the moon. Many missions have been launched time and time again to investigate the numerous facets of our natural satellite, the moon.

Space organisations are working to set up a base since it will also be the starting point for a trip to Mars. There have been numerous attempts to get to the moon over the years. The nations building the Moon's launch pad have always run their missions in accordance with their local time zones, but the European Space Agency now believes the Moon should have its own distinct unified time zone. The current system, according to scientists, is unstable.

The fundamental goal of establishing a widely used timekeeping system for the moon is to enhance communication between the different nations and organisations, both public and private, that are planning excursions to and around the lunar. According to scientists, the world would be better off if all countries agreed in such a situation.

Why is a different time zone necessary?

The moon will require its own universal timekeeping system, according to the European Space Agency, because distinct planning is being done for it by both governmental and private groups worldwide. Every type of conflict can be prevented if the Moon has its own time zone.

Upcoming lunar missions

In April, the M1 Moon Lander, developed by the Japanese firm iSpace, is scheduled to land on the moon. Also prepared for launch is a rover made in the United Arab Emirates. The Japanese space agency AXA's robot and other payloads are also prepared for launch.

Intuitive Machines, a Houston-based business, created the Nova-C lander, which is scheduled to touch down on the Moon's south pole in June. Numerous unmanned missions have been launched by numerous nations worldwide.

How will the new time zone help in space missions?

Several lunar missions are expected to be launched in the upcoming decade, according to the European Space Agency. Moreover, efforts are being made to develop a base and support human habitation on the moon. The goal of this mission is to improve collaboration across all space agencies.

What will determine the time zone?

The international space agencies will need to be prepared to settle on a time zone before the proper time zone can be identified, according to the European Space Agency. A thorough research study is required for this. However, the ESA has stated that it is still up for debate as to whether or not there will be a single entity in charge of defining and keeping lunar time, and if it would be set autonomously or not.

After that, it will be synchronised with Earth's own time. This is a technical topic, therefore there might be some issues.

How have the missions so far gone?

The European Space Agency claims that up until recently, each trip to the moon had its own timetable, which was determined by the nation. A worldwide time standard is required in order to offer guidelines and routing for space missions. This is the argument behind the proposal for the Moon to have its own time zone.