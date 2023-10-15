Explained: How Israel-Palestine conflict can have deep impact on India's petrol, diesel prices

Headlines

NEET success story: This farmer’s daughter got married at 8, battled poverty; cracked medical exam with AIR...

Apple iPhone, iPad users at ‘high’ risk, Indian government issues warning

Deepika Padukone to play cop Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, Ajay Devgn pens welcome note, first look out

WhatsApp to stop working on some iPhones, Samsung, LG, Sony smartphones after few days, check full list here

Microsoft launches AI bug bounty program, offering rewards up to Rs 12.5 lakh for finding bugs

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone, iPad users at ‘high’ risk, Indian government issues warning

Deepika Padukone to play cop Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, Ajay Devgn pens welcome note, first look out

WhatsApp to stop working on some iPhones, Samsung, LG, Sony smartphones after few days, check full list here

Batters with maximum sixes in ODI World Cup 2023

Motivational quotes by BLACKPINK’s Rosé 

7 most loved Bigg Boss winners

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

Deepika Padukone to play cop Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, Ajay Devgn pens welcome note, first look out

'Us thappad ki goonj...': Ranbir Kapoor recalls when he got 'the beating of a life' from his school principal

When Shah Rukh Khan said he 'never thought' Gauri Khan would be a good mother: 'She doesn’t come across as...'

HomeExplainer

Explainer

Explained: How Israel-Palestine conflict can have deep impact on India's petrol, diesel prices

The conflict between Israel and Palestine could have a massive impact on crude oil rates, which could lead to an increase in the petrol, diesel prices in India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 10:16 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

While India has shown its unabashed support for Israel after the surprise terror attack launched by Palestine-based group Hamas, the Indian economy is likely to take a major blow if the crisis worsens and the war between the countries continues.

Israel is retaliating to the Hamas terror attacks by bombing Gaza in an effort to end the siege of the military group in the conflicted area, but the high defence measures is draining the economy of the country, impacting its trade and business.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama said on Friday that the concerns regarding a spike in petrol and diesel prices are back in India in the midst of the Israel-Hamas war. The FM said that there are uncertainties in the global petrol market, and hinted at the prices going up soon.

As it doesn’t seem like the operation by the Israeli defences will die down anytime soon, here is all you need to know about how much the petrol prices in India can rise, and what will be its impact on the overall inflation in the country.

First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath, while speaking to NDTV, said that if the Israel conflict became bigger, it could have a major impact on oil prices across the globe, inflation and the world GDP.

Crude oil prices are already on the rise and experts are warning traders against investing in Indian Oil and ONGC shares in the coming days due to an expected exponential rise in petrol prices. It is expected that the prices will rise by 10 percent if the Israel conflict doesn’t get resolved.

Further, Gopinath said that a 10 percent rise in oil prices is set to reduce the world GDP by 0.15 percentage points and raise inflation by 0.4 percentage points. This means that inflation-hit countries in Europe, as well as the United States, will struggle deeply.

When it comes to India, the rise in the oil prices and the temporary impact on the import and export of goods from Israel can lead to the Indian economy taking a deep hit, which might lead to the rise in prices of basic commodities in the country.

The Israel-Hamas clash has left over 3700 people dead as the conflict entered its ninth day on Sunday. Israel has asked the people of Gaza to evacuate to other parts of the conflicted area as it is expected that the IDF will launch an on-ground military operation soon.

READ | Explainer: How is income tax on stock market gains calculated? Rules for short, long-term capital gains

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'TV hai sabke pas...': Suryakumar Yadav urges fans not to ask for match tickets and 'enjoy from home'

Chilling silent hunt: Leopard's midnight ambush on sleeping dog caught on camera, watch

Ratna Pathak Shah slams actors who romance with actresses younger than their daughters, says 'it’s an embarrassment'

Tanushree Dutta files FIR against Rakhi Sawant, accuses her of tarnishing her image

Meet Shark Tank India’s newest shark, IIT dropout who turned his Facebook page into Rs 3700 crore company

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE