EXPLAINER

Explained: How is Iran fighting against mighty US, Israel in absence of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei?

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and many top army commanders have been killed in the US-Israel-Iran War. However, the Shiite nation is fighting relentlessly against the US-world's biggest military, and Israel. How is it possible?

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Mar 05, 2026, 06:42 PM IST

Explained: How is Iran fighting against mighty US, Israel in absence of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei?
The Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacks a naval ship. (File Image)
How is Iran fighting the war against the US and Israel so efficiently, even after the killing of its Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, and top army commanders? This question has upset Washington, as is evident by the fact that President Donald Trump has admitted that the war may last for up to six weeks. Earlier, it was estimated that the war would end within a week, with all top leaders and commanders being killed and a hand-chosen regime being placed in Tehran. Now, no one is talking about regime change, and Trump has gone to the extent of saying that someone from within the present system would be preferred. So, what is the secret behind the sustenance of a fragile system based on theology and supposedly imposed on the people who are fighting against the regime and getting killed in hundreds?

Iran's unique chain structure

An analysis reveals that the system has survived largely due to its unique structure. As an ultimate war with the "satanic" regime of the US and Zionist Israel was almost certain for decades, Iran’s political–military system was designed to survive exactly this type of decapitation strike. Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was aware of the imminent attack on him, and he was prepared, at least mentally, to embrace "martyrdom." 

(IRGC personnel,)

He was ready to leave behind him a legacy that could be matched with that of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the cleric who brought the Islamic Revolution of 1979, overthrowing Muhammad Reza Pahlavi. So, if media reports are to be believed, Ali Khamenei prepared succession plans and replacement chains for military commanders to ensure continuity if he and other top leaders were killed.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, IRGC

Ali Khamenei developed the chain structure in such a way that multiple deputies were assigned to every leader, and they were ready to take over immediately. He also ensured that the military operations are pre-authorized and decentralized so that the officers at the middle level could take decisions. The command structure was designed in such a way that it could continue without a leadership void even if all the leaders at the top are eliminated all of a sudden. 

Though the supreme leader was at the centre of the command structure and all rights were bestowed upon him, he was not alone. He brought with him the president and the government, the Supreme National Security Council, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the clerical institutions and the intelligence networks.

Iran's leadership council

So, as it was planned earlier, immediately after the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, a supreme council consisting of President Masoud Pezeshkian, Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, and senior cleric Alireza Arafi was formed. The present setup of governance in Iran is being run by this council, and it will continue to do so until the Assembly of Experts elects a new Supreme Leader.  If Mojtaba Khamenei is officially chosen to replace his father, Ali Khamenei, he will take everything in his command.

However, the most important institution that can be called the diamond in the Iranian governance structure is the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). It is not just a military organization; it is much more and has its tentacles spread almost everywhere. The IRGC controls the
ballistic missile programmes, drone warfare systems, proxy militias in the Middle East like Hezbollah and the Houthis, intelligence networks, and large parts of the Iranian economy. 

Iranian Army, IRGC work in tandem

However, the IRGC is not everything or alone in the military structure. It has been designed along with the regular Iranian Army in such a way that they work in parallel and are so resilient that if one gets weaker, the other steps in to take control. All other arms of the Iranian governance structure, the IRGC is highly decentralized. The authority to make decisions is devolved in such a way that the mid-level commanders can launch missile or drone attacks without waiting for top leadership's approval. If they are killed, the juniors can take command. It is believed that due to this type of structure, Tehran fired missiles to the US interests in Muslim countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, and Iraq. The decisions to these attacks might have been taken by the mid-level commanders who panicked. 

(Hezbollah fighters.)

Raised in 1979, just after the Islamic Revolution, the IRGC has positioned itself as a guardian of the revolution and not just an army or an armed outfit. Consequently, in the name of protecting the revolution, the IRGC influences practically every major military and political decision. The mantra of success in the present crisis is the IRGC-led coordination in taking retaliation and attacking the targets in Israel and the US.

Iran's Axis of Resistance

Besides the regular army and the IRGC, Iran also has the Axis of Resistance, which is made up of the militia, funded, trained, and armed by the Shiite state. The axis consists of Hezbollah in Lebanon, Shia militias in Iraq, pro-Iran forces in Syria, and the Houthis in Yemen. They fight the war in their own respective areas of influence and expertise. These armed groups can work in tandem as well as separately in launching missile or drone attacks, threatening shipping routes, and opening additional fronts against Israel. The Axis of Resistance has been developed into such a well-oiled war machine that its constituents kept attacking even after the death of Ali Khamenei.
 

The military strategy of Iran has been developed, and its areas of influence dovetailed in such a way that they do not aim to defeat the US or Israel, as they know that they cannot do it. Rather, their objective is to cause the maximum damage. So, they have focused on acquiring and using the ballistic missiles, drone swarms, and cyber attacks; attacking the shipping lanes; and waging a proxy war. It can be gauged by the fact that immediately after the killing of the Supreme Leader, the IRGC blocked the Strait of Hormuz. It shows how Tehran can continue fighting even if its top leadership is eliminated. Earlier, Hezbollah continued even after its leader Hassan Nasrallah was assassinated in 2024. Similarly, Iran's intelligence network remained intact after the killing of its commander Qasem Soleimani in 2020.
