Explained: How India benefitted from the success of the G20 Summit?

“This is a time for us to engage America, manage China, cultivate Europe, reassure Russia, bring Japan into play, draw neighbours in, extend the neighbourhood, and expand traditional constituencies of support,” said S Jaishankar. On each of these dimensions, India succeeded during the G-20 summit.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 02:51 PM IST

The G20 summit and its declaration, and bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines, showcased Indian foreign policy priorities, its relationships with key actors, and its evolving stature in global politics. The declaration also impacted bilateral ties, particularly with the US, Russia and China, India’s quest to be the voice of the Global South, and efforts to restore multilateralism. It ushered in a new era in global politics and India’s foreign policy.

In his book, The India Way, external affairs minister S Jaishankar stated, “This is a time for us to engage America, manage China, cultivate Europe, reassure Russia, bring Japan into play, draw neighbours in, extend the neighbourhood, and expand traditional constituencies of support.” On each of these dimensions, India succeeded during the G-20 summit.

Here are some gains India made during the G-20 Summit:

  1. Engagement with the US 

President Joe Biden’s visit to G-20 to India reflected consolidation and deepening of trust. It was further reinforced in mutual cooperation at the global, regional, and bilateral levels. Their collaboration on multilateral development banks (MDBs), digital public infrastructure (DPI) and Global Biofuels Alliance reveals India and US’s evolving ties.

  1. Gains from India-Middle East-Europe corridor 

India’s collaboration with countries across four regions (North America, the European continent, West Asia and South Asia) on a project of this scale, is not only a substitute for Chinese infrastructure financing, it also opens excellent commercial opportunities for India.

  1. Rekindling ties with Russia amid Chinese threat

The summit reflected that the old bonds of friendship between Delhi and Moscow persist in the short term. Amid the ongoing war, despite not openly supporting, India reassured Russia of its commitment to the relationship, and that it sustains its autonomy despite getting closer to the West. It ensured that the declaration dropped the specific reference to the Russian war to accommodate Vladimir Putin’s demand. And, also managed to convince Russia to support its quest for Global South. This is a big achievement for India, as it manages the threat by China.

  1. Voice of Global South and improved ties with developing countries

Through the summit, India got an excellent networking opportunity with its extended neighbours and developing countries like Brazil and South Africa. India rose at the forefront of leading the Global South and shaping concerns of the South like food security, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, climate change and financial inclusion of developing countries.

From the bilateral to the global, India has reaped many benefits in geopolitics and the foreign sphere.

 
