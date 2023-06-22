Explained: How environmental factors influence dogs’ aggression?

Representational Image

All animals exhibit aggression, which frequently provides an adaptive benefit in defending oneself or other pack or tribe members and in squabbling over resources, territory, or mates. Aggression is thought to be caused by an imbalance between top-down prefrontal control and limbic area hyper-reactivity brought on by anger-inducing stimuli. It is also known that environmental influences can affect aggression in all species, with complex sociological and psychological aspects frequently serving as the foundation for hostility in humans.

According to research, aggressive behaviour is associated with high temperatures in a variety of animals, including humans, dogs, Rhesus macaques, mice, and rats. Studies on air quality and crime rates show a connection between increased human violent crime and exposure to PM2.5 and ozone.

However, it is still unclear whether there is a connection between numerous environmental conditions, such as air pollution, and the frequency of inter-species aggressiveness, such as dog bite events.

Researchers examined the relationship between an increase in dog bite incidents in eight American cities and environmental factors like temperature, ozone, and air pollution with particulate matter below 2.5 microns (PM2.5) while controlling for seasonal factors, ultraviolet (UV) irradiation, precipitation, and calendar. Their findings were recently published in Scientific Reports.

Eight American cities' public records on dog-biting human occurrences were used by researchers. According to statistics, dog bites account for 0.3% of all admissions to emergency rooms and frequently cause trauma, cosmetic disfigurement, and finger amputations. Severe dog bites can also result in fatalities and craniofacial injuries.

Breed, neutering or spaying status, sex, and victim-related factors like gender, age, the victim's behaviour, and familiarity with the animal are among the risk factors for dog bites that have been found.

Ozone and temperature increases were associated with a rise in dog bite incidences; however, PM2.5 air pollution did not appear to affect canine aggression. Comparatively, a rise in the frequency of dog bites was connected to high UV irradiation levels.