Explained: How did Donald Trump 'lose' India to China? How can US 'retrieve' bilateral ties?

Analysts believe that the US and India can still resume talks on the bilateral trade agreement (BTA) if Donald Trump makes a climbdown. The two sides can allow a few concessions to each other and retrieve the deal as well as the fast-deteriorating relations that have survived many ups and downs.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 06:16 PM IST

Explained: How did Donald Trump 'lose' India to China? How can US 'retrieve' bilateral ties?
President Donald Trump has said that the US has lost India to China. (File Image)
When President Donald Trump said that the US had "lost India to deepest and darkest China," no one was shocked. His post on the social media platform Truth Social can best be called a public acknowledgment of his failure to keep a strategic ally and business partner on his side. As soon as Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, alarm bells started ringing for Washington. 

After these leaders held separate meetings, discussed bilateral ties, and displayed bonhomie publicly, the US president got the message, as he wrote, "Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!" 

India-US relations grow

The US has viewed India as a counterweight to China's growing influence and clout. It has also tried to use New Delhi to checkmate China in the South China Sea and the Indo-Pacific region. All the US presidents since the days of George Bush Senior to Joe Biden invested heavily in developing ties with India, keeping in mind its geostrategic and political significance. Consequently, New Delhi moved closer to India, it signed several defence deals with the US, significantly increased the purchase of military hardware and reduced its dependence on traditional partner Russia.  

India joined hands with Japan to advocate maritime rights and free movement in the South China Sea. It also developed defence ties with the Philippines and went to the extent of supplying Brahmos missiles to Beijing's adversary.

How did India-US ties sour?

Everything was hunky-dory till recently. The India-US ties reportedly began to sour after Donald Trump claimed to have mediated in the four-day India-Pakistan military clashes and forced the estranged neighbours to agree to a ceasefire. India was not amused, as it considers the Jammu and Kashmir question a bilateral issue that must be resolved amicably by the two sides without third-party interference. New Delhi rejected Trump's claims. It asserted that the two sides agreed to a ceasefire after the Pakistan DGMO called his Indian counterpart and that the US president did not play a role. 

Donald Trump punishes India for buying Russian oil

Donald Trump responded by slapping India with a secondary tariff of 25 per cent over and above the base tariffs of 25 per cent for buying Russian oil. The US establishment attacked New Delhi almost daily, left, right, and centre, with no end in sight. It accused India of financing Russia in its war against Ukraine, held it responsible for the killing of thousands of Ukrainian civilians, and said that Brahmins are profiteering on cheap Russian oil that must come to an end. 

US threatens India with 'sanctions'

Donald Trump threatened New Delhi with "sanctions in phase 2 and phase 3" and boasted about how his decision caused India to lose billions of dollars. And now, he has said that he has lost India and Russia to deepest and darkest China. However, analysts believe the ties are not snapped yet. The two sides can resume talks on the bilateral trade agreement; both sides can make a climbdown, allow a few concessions to each other and retrieve the deal as well as the fast-deteriorating relations that have survived many ups and downs, including the Cold War. 

 

FAQs

Q1: What did Donald Trump say on India-US relations?

Ans: After the leaders of India, Russia, and China held separate meetings, discussed bilateral ties, and displayed bonhomie publicly on the sidelines of the SCO summit, the US president got the message, as he wrote, "Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!" 

Q2: What is Donald Trump's latest threat to India?

Ans: US President Donald Trump has hinted at imposing what he called sanctions of phase 2 and phase 3 on India. Earlier, he gradually escalated tariffs on China from 10 per cent to 245 per cent. Will he do the same to New Delhi?

 

Summary


New Delhi rejected Trump's claims. It asserted that the two sides agreed to a ceasefire after the Pakistan DGMO called his Indian counterpart and that the US president did not play a role. Donald Trump responded by slapping India with a secondary tariff of 25 per cent over and above the base tariffs of 25 per cent for buying Russian oil. The US establishment attacked New Delhi almost daily, left, right, and centre, with no end in sight. 

