Explained: Here's why RBI imposed Rs 30 lakh fine on Karur Vysya Bank

Picture Credits: Twitter

The Reserve Bank of India has fined Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. Rs 30 lakhs for failing to comply with Frauds-classification rules. The bank has received a penalty for the shortcomings in regulatory compliance, and the penalty is not meant to rule on the legality of any transaction or arrangement the bank has with its clients.

“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, by an order dated March 21, 2023, imposed a monetary penalty of ₹30.00 lakh (Rupees Thirty lakh only) on Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. (the bank) for non-compliance with certain provisions of the Reserve Bank of India (Frauds- Classification and reporting by commercial banks and select FIs) directions 2016," said RBI.

RBI identified the banks that failed to notify RBI of a few accounts as frauds within a week of the relevant Joint Lenders' Forum (JLF) resolutions to do so during a Select Scope Inspection (SSI) conducted between February 21, 2022, and March 4, 2022.

Along with that, a notice has been sent to the bank instructing it to provide justification as to why a penalty should not be levied against it for failing to follow the instructions given by the RBI, as indicated therein.

The RBI determined that the charge of non-compliance with the aforementioned RBI directions was the substantiated and warranted imposition of a monetary penalty on the bank after taking into account the bank's response to the notice, oral arguments made during the personal hearing, and additional submissions made by it, according to a press release.

