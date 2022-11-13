Search icon
Explained: Here's why Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa won't feature for CSK during IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings released Chris Jordan, Adam Milne and Mitchell Santner ahead of the mini auction of the IPL 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 02:25 PM IST

The second most successful franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have submitted their list of retained and released players to BCCI, ahead of the upcoming IPL 2023 mini-auction.

The Yellow Army has retained the services of their four-time IPL-winning skipper MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dubey, Devon Conway, Mukesh Chaudhary, Dwayne Pretorius, and Deepak Chahar.

Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile released the likes of Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Narayan Jagdeeshan, and Mitchell Santner ahead of IPL 2023 mini-auction, set to take place in December later this year.

Now, many of you will be wondersing that the names of Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa are not there in the list of retained players nor they have been released by the franchise then will they be part of CSK's IPL 2023 squad or not? and the answer to this is 'NO'.

Both Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa announced their retirement from all forms of cricket few months back and that automatically makes them ineligible to be part of any squad as a player in the IPL.

Therefore, there is no mention of Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu in the retained or released list of players from Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2023.

