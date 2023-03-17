Explained: Electricity workers on strike for 72 hours in UP, here's what employees are demanding | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

The government has threatened to impose heavy penalties under the National Security Act (NSA) and the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) in the event that public unrest results from the three-day strike of Uttar Pradesh electricity department employees that is now in progress.

The staff went on strike on Thursday in protest of irregular compensation and the failure of the chairman selection process to meet specific requirements. If contractual employees don't report back to work, the administration has vowed to terminate them.

The administration also said that if any public property was vandalised during the strike and damaged, legal action would be taken under the National Security Act. In light of the strike, the administration has also issued an alert in the state.

Around 1 lakh workers joined the strike and united under the umbrella of the electrical department workers' union, Vidyut Karmacharis Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti. On Thursday, the striking workers demonstrated throughout the state.

Importantly, on December 23 of last year, the state government and the employees came to an arrangement on a number of issues; nevertheless, even three months later, not all of those improvements had been put into place, according to Samiti Convenor Shailendra Dubey.

READ | H3N2 Scare: DDMA to review flu situation, here's how other states are preparing amid surge

What are the demands placed by workers?

He added that the government has also approved the adjustment to the procedure for choosing the chairman and managing director of the electricity firms. By agreement of all parties, it was agreed that the chief secretary would serve as the chairperson of the committee that would choose the chairman and MD.

Even three months after the ruling, transfers are now being used to fill these positions. Along with choosing the top leaders, the government also consented to the Power Sector Employees Protection Act's implementation, the blockage of the outsourcing of the running and upkeep of electricity sub-stations for transmission, equal pay for various corporations, the revised version of allowances, and the elimination of salary inconsistencies.

Government response to the strike

Engineers, junior engineers, technicians, operations staff, secretaries, and contractual workers are among the workers on strike. Contractual workers who join the strike will be fired State Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma expressed a firm stance against the walkout, stating that any contractual employees who participate in it will be fired.

Additionally, he stated that many of the issues raised at the conference in December had already been addressed by the administration. The remaining points are also being talked upon. Also, it was stated clearly that the strikers would face consequences if they prevented the voluntary workers from doing their jobs. Due to the strike, the government has also established plans to maintain the state's energy system.

Workers warn of indefinite strike

If any of our staff are subjected to action, the workers have threatened to go on an indefinite strike.

READ | After Gurugram, duo in BMW seen stealing flower pots set up for G-20 in Nagpur, video goes viral

(With inputs from agencies)