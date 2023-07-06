Explained: Earth reaches farthest point from sun yet remains hot, here's why

While the Northern Hemisphere experiences sweltering temperatures, July 6 marks a fascinating event known as aphelion, when our planet is farthest from the sun in its annual orbit. Aphelion, a term derived from the Greek words "apo" (away) and "helios" (sun), as explained by Almanac, may seem counterintuitive given the summer heat. However, it's essential to understand Earth's orbit and rotation.

Astronomers use the concept of an astronomical unit (AU), defined as the average distance between Earth and the sun, which is roughly 93 million miles (150 million kilometers) according to the International Astronomical Union (IAU). However, Earth's orbit is slightly elliptical, resulting in a day when our planet is closest to the sun (perihelion) and another day when it's farthest from the sun (aphelion). In 2023, perihelion occurred on January 4, placing Earth at 0.98 AU from the sun. On July 6, during aphelion, Earth will be approximately 1.01 AU away from the sun, as confirmed by astronomer Fred Espenak.

The observations of perihelion and aphelion were first made in the 17th century by astronomer Johannes Kepler, who discovered that planets follow elliptical paths around the sun. Kepler observed that a planet moves fastest at perihelion and slowest at aphelion, explains NASA. This phenomenon contributes to the slight variation in the duration of summer between the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. NASA clarifies that the primary cause of seasons is Earth's axial tilt of 23.5 degrees, which leads to the sun shining at different angles on various latitudes throughout the year. Hence, in July, the Northern Hemisphere tilts toward the sun, resulting in summer with its full intensity. Conversely, the Southern Hemisphere is tilted away from the sun, resulting in shorter, colder days.

Despite the significant distance between perihelion and aphelion, their impact on Earth's temperatures remains minimal. The key factor influencing seasons is the axial tilt, not the variation in distance. Coincidental events include the aphelion happening just after the June solstice and the perihelion aligning close to the December solstice. According to timeanddate.com, the dates of perihelion and aphelion have been shifting by roughly one day every 58 years since the 13th century as a result of variations in the eccentricity of Earth's orbit.

