Explained: Chandrayaan-3 launch date revealed; how is it different from Chandrayaan 1 and 2?

Headlines

Apple iPhone 15 will likely be made by Tata Group, Rs 4000 crore deal to close soon

This superstar holds unwanted record of not winning a single Filmfare Award for Best Actor, after getting 10 nominations

Soulmate Sketch Master Wang Reviews (Jimmy Fallon) Should You Buy Accurate Soulmate Drawing and Reading? Reddit Report!.

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani film crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide, declared hit

With GST being linked to ED, traders paying tax could also be arrested: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Madonna shares health update after battling bacterial infection: ‘My focus is getting stronger’ — Check post

This superstar holds unwanted record of not winning a single Filmfare Award for Best Actor, after getting 10 nominations

Soulmate Sketch Master Wang Reviews (Jimmy Fallon) Should You Buy Accurate Soulmate Drawing and Reading? Reddit Report!.

10 Benefits of eating dry fruits

Diabetes tips: 8 low calorie salads to control blood sugar

Super expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani's 'badi bahu' Shloka Mehta

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Counting underway, section 144 imposed in Bengaluru

DNA: Unveiling the real picture of rebellion against Putin

Cyclone Biparjoy: Heavy rains lash Gujarat before landfall, over 74,000 evacuated

This superstar holds unwanted record of not winning a single Filmfare Award for Best Actor, after getting 10 nominations

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani film crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide, declared hit

World's richest film director is worth Rs 60,000 crore, made only six films, it's not Spielberg, Nolan, or James Cameron

Homeexplainer

explainer

Explained: Chandrayaan-3 launch date revealed; how is it different from Chandrayaan 1 and 2?

India's second moon landing attempt, Chandrayaan-3, is scheduled to launch on July 14.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chandrayaan 3, India’s 3rd lunar mission will lift off from the spaceport in Sriharikota on July 14 at 2:35 pm and will land on Moon on August 23 or 24, if everything goes according to the plan. The Chandrayaan-3 moon mission will be launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which has combined the spacecraft with the Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) launch vehicle.

But before its launch on July 14, several questions arises with the launch of previous Chandryaans. People are interested to know how it’s different from Chandrayaan 2, which couldn’t finish its job and how Chandrayaan-3 will work. Let’s understand that below. 

Chandrayaan-3 does not include an orbiter, in contrast to Chandrayaan-2. For one lunar day or around 14 days on Earth, the lander and rover are intended to function and gather data on the surface of the moon. This is the entire mission life of Chandrayaan-3. The rover would split from the lander after landing and roam about the moon's surface while conducting experiments and gathering data.

The first space mission by any nation to perform a soft landing on the southern polar zone of the Moon was Chandrayaan 2. The Vikram lunar lander from the Chandrayaan-2 mission, which was launched on July 22, 2019, crashed on the Moon in the early hours of September 6. About three months later, NASA discovered its debris. Despite the setback, the mission wasn't entirely unsuccessful because its Orbiter component continued to operate smoothly and obtained a plethora of new data that increased our understanding of the Moon and its environment.

Chandrayaan-2, in contrast to Chandrayaan-1, tried to soft-land its Vikram module on the lunar surface and deploy the six-wheeled Pragyaan Rover to conduct a number of scientific investigations. Chandrayaan-1 weighed 1380 kg upon liftoff, while Chandrayaan-2 was 3850 kg.

Chandrayaan-1 was India's first lunar mission, launched on October 22, 2008, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. Up until August 29, 2009, it was operational for at least 312 days and completed more than 3,400 lunar orbits.

The Chandrayaan-1 mission was officially deemed a failure by the Indian Space Research Organisation on August 29, 2009, after nearly a year of battling technical difficulties and a subsequent contact failure.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This CEO is paying Rs 5780 crore stock options to employees, had bought house for Rs 8 crore, retention bonus was...

Poor dental health may increase risk of Alzheimer's disease, know how

Meet Rikkie Valerie Kolle, first transgender model to win Miss Netherlands 2023

West Bengal panchayat poll violence: How clashes have become routine during elections in TMC’s state

Breaking: Helicopter goes missing near Mount Everest, 6 including 5 foreign nationals onboard

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vidyut Jammwal: A look at Bollywood's top action heroes

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE