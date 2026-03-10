What is ESMA? Why did India invoke act amid US-Iran war? Will it ensure gas supply and resolve energy crisis?

Will the government ensure a smooth supply of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) or the cooking gas by invoking the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA)? Will it resolve the energy crisis? Details here.

At a time when the energy crisis has deepened due to the US-Iran war and the subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which more than 85% of India's energy supply flows, the Union government has invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA). The forgotten law of a bygone era has been reinstated to ensure the priority allocation of natural gas to certain sectors. These sectors include Domestic Piped Natural Gas supply; Compressed Natural Gas for transport; LPG production, including LPG shrinkage requirements; Pipeline compressor fuel and other essential pipeline operational requirements.

What is ESMA?

The Parliament approved the ESMA in 1968 to ensure the delivery of certain services, which, if obstructed, would affect the normal life of the people. It includes services like public transport (bus services) and health services (doctors and hospitals). The Parliament passed it under List No. 33 in the Concurrent List of the 7th Schedule of the Constitution of India. It can be implemented to maintain national uniformity by providing minimum conditions of essential services across the nation.

States were allowed to have a separate ESMA tailored to suit their own needs, and they could implement it in case of a state of emergency in their respective states. So, in case the nature of the strike disrupts only a state or states, then the states can invoke it. The Union government can implement the ESMA 1968 in case of disruption on a national scale, like railways.

(The government invokes ESMA to ensure smooth supply of the LPG.)

Why did Parliament invoke ESMA?

First, ESMA 1968 had a sunset provision of 3 years as per Section 1(3) of the Act. So, the Act expired on December 28, 1971. Another set of the Act, ESMA 1981, was enacted, with a sunset provision of 4 years, which was extended to 9 years by the 1985 amendment. Accordingly, the 1981 Act expired on September 23, 1990.

The ESMA came under scathing attacks for its draconian nature, as it can suppress genuine demands of employees; its execution rests entirely on the discretion of the government in normal circumstances. It became a matter of national discourse in the early 1980s when the Indira Gandhi government and many Congress-led state governments implemented the respective ESMA to curb strikes in essential services, like the power sector. The act was also slammed because there were instances of citizens approaching courts for the implementation of ESMA. In certain cases, the courts forced the executive to ESMA over a strike, and the strikes were called off overnight.

(Gas supply.)

Will ESMA resolve energy crisis?

The latest in the series was the ESMA, implemented by the Uttar Pradesh government. The Uttar Pradesh Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1966 (U.P. Act 30 of 1966), was amended in 1982 and 1983. It was different and more draconian because the Act does not have any sunset provision. Consequently, it gets imposed from time to time, under Section 3(1) of the Act, for six months at a time. It was recently imposed on May 22, 2020; November 25, 2020; May 25, 2021; and February 16, 2024.

In the current ESMA, implemented on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, it has been said in the order that the supply of natural gas to the fertilizer plants shall ensure 70% of their past six-month average gas consumption, subject to operational availability. It has also asked gas marketing entities to ensure that gas supply to tea industries, manufacturing, and other industrial consumers supplied through the national gas grid is maintained at 80% of their past six-month average gas consumption, subject to operational availability.

Under the current ESMA, oil-refining companies have been asked to absorb the impact of LNG supply disruption to the extent feasible by reducing gas allocation to refineries to approximately sixty-five per cent. of the past six months' gas consumption, subject to operational feasibility. Every producer, importer, transporter, marketer, or distributor of natural gas, including LNG and regasified LNG, has been asked to furnish information relating to production, imports, stocks, allocation, supply, and consumption to the Central Government or to any officer authorised by it.

(With input from ANI.)