What went wrong with India-Turkey ties under PM Modi? Erdogan backs Pakistan on Kashmir at UNGA 2026

EXPLAINER
What went wrong in India-Turkey relations under Prime Minister Narendra Modi? Why is President Recep Tayyip Erdogan so upset that he raises the Jammu and Kashmir issue at the UNGA meetings time and again? Explained here.
The dispute over Jammu and Kashmir has returned to the UN General Assembly, as it does every year. However, the UNGA Meet 2026 is different from previous years. Turkey and Saudi Arabia have joined Pakistan in raising the issue. Addressing the 81st UNGA Meet, 2026, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the Jammu and Kashmir issue and expressed concerns. He said, "In South Asia, it is important that all disputes, including the Kashmir issue, be addressed through dialogue within the framework of the United Nations Charter and of relevant resolutions." Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was present there. It was an open support for Islamabad.
New Delhi has consistently maintained that Jammu and Kashmir, including the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), is an integral part of India. It has also said that the Kashmir question is a bilateral issue under the Shimla Agreement 1971 and the Lahore Declaration 1999. It has also said several times that any third party has no locus standi whatsoever.
With this, the most important question is: why is Turkey so interested in Jammu and Kashmir? Why have its relations with India deteriorated since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister and the BJP-led coalition came to power? What has New Delhi done that has made Ankara so upset?
(India-Turkey Ties Under PM Modi. (Representative Image made by AI.)
India-Turkey relations under PM Modi since 2014 have witnessed engagement and cooperation. A prolonged chill and steep deterioration in the ties followed. It can be summed up in short as follows:
India-Turkey bilateral trade increased significantly and reached its peak of $12.5 billion in 2022. However, it cooled down to $9.5 billion in 2023, and settled at $8.5 billion in 2024. Then came Operation Sindoor, in which Turkey helped Pakistan, and bilateral trade slumped to $4.59 billion till November 2025. However, it reached to $8.71 billion by the end of the financial year.
(India-Turkey Bilateral Trade. AI-generated Image. )
Analysts believe Turkey, a member of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), was upset over the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the movements against these and the steps taken by the government. With an eye on the leadership of the Umma or the Muslim World, Erdogan slammed India on international fora, besides criticising it in bilateral meetings and sending diplomatic notes.
The situation worsened after India abrogated Article 370 and revoked the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir since its accession to India in 1948. Erdogan became one of the fiercest and most vocal critics on the Jammu and Kashmir issue. He kept on raising the Kashmir issue at the UNGA and other international fora. With a notable exception in 2024, Turkey has raised the Kashmir issue at all UNGA meetings since 2019.
Then came the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April 2025, when the terrorists from The Resistance Front (TRF), with Pakistan's support, gunned down 26 innocent and unarmed civilians. India targeted terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and the PoK; Pakistan retaliated, and a war-like situation emerged between the two countries. Turkey stood with Pakistan openly.
After a lull for several months, India and Turkey experienced a diplomatic thaw. The two countries resumed the Foreign Office Consultations in April 2026 after a gap of four years. The two countries held bilateral talks on trade, tourism, investment, energy and counter-terrorism. Turkey deported Dawood Ibrahim's associate Salim Dola to India in April 2026. Things began to improve, then Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the Kashmir issue at the UNGA in September 2026. It seems to be back to square one.