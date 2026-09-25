What went wrong with India-Turkey ties under PM Modi? Erdogan backs Pakistan on Kashmir at UNGA 2026

What went wrong in India-Turkey relations under Prime Minister Narendra Modi? Why is President Recep Tayyip Erdogan so upset that he raises the Jammu and Kashmir issue at the UNGA meetings time and again? Explained here.

The dispute over Jammu and Kashmir has returned to the UN General Assembly, as it does every year. However, the UNGA Meet 2026 is different from previous years. Turkey and Saudi Arabia have joined Pakistan in raising the issue. Addressing the 81st UNGA Meet, 2026, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the Jammu and Kashmir issue and expressed concerns. He said, "In South Asia, it is important that all disputes, including the Kashmir issue, be addressed through dialogue within the framework of the United Nations Charter and of relevant resolutions." Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was present there. It was an open support for Islamabad.

UNGA Meet 2026: Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi has consistently maintained that Jammu and Kashmir, including the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), is an integral part of India. It has also said that the Kashmir question is a bilateral issue under the Shimla Agreement 1971 and the Lahore Declaration 1999. It has also said several times that any third party has no locus standi whatsoever.

With this, the most important question is: why is Turkey so interested in Jammu and Kashmir? Why have its relations with India deteriorated since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister and the BJP-led coalition came to power? What has New Delhi done that has made Ankara so upset?

(India-Turkey Ties Under PM Modi. (Representative Image made by AI.)

India-Turkey Ties Under PM Modi

India-Turkey relations under PM Modi since 2014 have witnessed engagement and cooperation. A prolonged chill and steep deterioration in the ties followed. It can be summed up in short as follows:

PM Modi attended the G-20 Summit in Antalya in 2015, met President Erdogan and held bilateral talks on its sidelines.

Erdogan paid a state visit to India in 2019, his last to date.

He led a delegation to New Delhi, and the two sides discussed issues ranging from trade, investment, defence, civil aviation, to shipping.

The Turkish president received an honorary degree from Jamia Millia Islamia.

Erdogan and PM Modi also met on the sidelines of G20 meetings in Hangzhou in 2016 and Osaka in 2019.

They met on the sidelines of the BRICS Plus meeting in Johannesburg in 2018, and SCO summits.

India-Turkey Economic Ties

India-Turkey bilateral trade increased significantly and reached its peak of $12.5 billion in 2022. However, it cooled down to $9.5 billion in 2023, and settled at $8.5 billion in 2024. Then came Operation Sindoor, in which Turkey helped Pakistan, and bilateral trade slumped to $4.59 billion till November 2025. However, it reached to $8.71 billion by the end of the financial year.

(India-Turkey Bilateral Trade. AI-generated Image. )

Analysts believe Turkey, a member of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), was upset over the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the movements against these and the steps taken by the government. With an eye on the leadership of the Umma or the Muslim World, Erdogan slammed India on international fora, besides criticising it in bilateral meetings and sending diplomatic notes.

The situation worsened after India abrogated Article 370 and revoked the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir since its accession to India in 1948. Erdogan became one of the fiercest and most vocal critics on the Jammu and Kashmir issue. He kept on raising the Kashmir issue at the UNGA and other international fora. With a notable exception in 2024, Turkey has raised the Kashmir issue at all UNGA meetings since 2019.

Operation Sindoor: Turkey

Then came the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April 2025, when the terrorists from The Resistance Front (TRF), with Pakistan's support, gunned down 26 innocent and unarmed civilians. India targeted terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and the PoK; Pakistan retaliated, and a war-like situation emerged between the two countries. Turkey stood with Pakistan openly.

It did not condemn the terrorist attack.

Ankara supported Pakistan, calling India’s actions "unprovoked aggression".

It supplied military hardware, including drones like Asisguard Songar and other systems such as Bayraktar variants or kamikaze drones to Pakistan.

Reports of Turkish military operatives and advisors assisting Pakistan also emerged.

There were reactions in India. Public outrage led to a boycott of Turkish products.

Indian tourist arrivals fell dramatically; travel platforms reported major cancellations.

Trade and tourism suffered temporary disruptions.

Turkish ground handling company Celebi Aviation operated in India for a long time. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) revoked its security clearance with immediate effect in May, 2025.

After a lull for several months, India and Turkey experienced a diplomatic thaw. The two countries resumed the Foreign Office Consultations in April 2026 after a gap of four years. The two countries held bilateral talks on trade, tourism, investment, energy and counter-terrorism. Turkey deported Dawood Ibrahim's associate Salim Dola to India in April 2026. Things began to improve, then Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the Kashmir issue at the UNGA in September 2026. It seems to be back to square one.