End of unwanted calls, messages on mobile phones: TRAI's AI spam filters explained (file photo)

Mobile phone users have been receiving spam calls and unwanted messages for several years now. Despite using apps like Truecaller, they cannot get rid of such unwanted calls and SMS. But now, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has announced new rules for telecoms including Jio, Airtel, BSNL and Vodafone-Idea.

The new rules will help to stop fake calls and messages. The telecom regulator has made it mandatory for all companies to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) spam filters from May 1, 2023. The move comes after an increasing number of fraud and harassment cases reported by telecom users. Many times, people even lost their money from such calls and SMS.

Now, AI filters will allow users to avoid unwanted incoming calls and messages. The filters will detect such pesky calls and messages and block them immediately. All telecoms have to implement AI spam filters for their call and SMS services. Currently, users can avoid such unwanted calls and SMS, but not all, by activating the DND service on their mobile numbers.

TRAI has also instructed the telecoms to stop allowing promotional calls from 10-digit mobile numbers. Such numbers appear to be real but are majorly used by spammers and fraudsters. The AI spam filter will safeguard the user from scammers by identifying and blocking fake calls and messages from various sources. Besides, TRAI is mulling implementing a Call ID feature that will display the photo and name of the caller. However, some telecoms have opposed the idea citing privacy reasons.

