Empty Shelves: The brutal truth behind India’s trade deficits

A handshake can open a shop. It cannot put goods on the shelves. That single sentence explains India's position in the world economy today better than any summit photograph ever will.

A handshake can open a shop. It cannot put goods on the shelves. That single sentence explains India's position in the world economy today better than any summit photograph ever will.

India talks well. Its leaders are welcomed in Moscow and in Beijing, its voice is heard in groupings like BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and its diplomats are among the most respected anywhere. All of this is genuinely useful. But the moment the conversation shifts from politics to plain buying and selling, a hard gap appears between what India hopes to be and what its factories can actually deliver.

Start with Russia, an old and warm friend. India buys enormous quantities of Russian crude oil and other raw materials. In 2024-25, India sold Russia goods worth less than five billion dollars and bought back nearly sixty-four billion dollars worth — a gap of close to fifty-nine billion. The size of the gap is worrying. What should worry us more is the reason behind it. India simply does not yet make enough of the things Russia wants to buy.

Russia is a serious market for finished goods, and somebody is already serving it. China sent Russia roughly a hundred and three billion dollars worth of goods in 2025 — cars, machines, electronics, heavy factory equipment. That one figure tells the story better than any speech. When a Russian buyer needs a truck, a factory machine or a washing machine, he picks up the phone and calls a Chinese supplier, not an Indian one.

India can offer easier ways to send and receive payments, set investment targets, sign trade agreements, and host grand industrial fairs in Delhi. All of that is worth doing. None of it can create, through talking alone, the factories, the trained workers and the small factories that supply parts to the big ones. Warm political ties in Moscow cannot place a well-made, well-priced Indian machine on a Russian shop floor.

As The Indian Express has pointed out while examining these bilateral meetings, the same weakness appears in India's dealings with China, only wearing a different face. Trade between the two neighbours touched about one hundred and fifty-one billion dollars in 2025-26, and India's shortfall widened to nearly a hundred and twelve billion. But here the imbalance is not built on oil. Russia sells India what comes out of the ground. China sells India what comes out of machines.

That difference matters deeply. Chinese goods are no longer only sitting in our shops — they are sitting inside our factories. Electronics, machinery, industrial chemicals, car parts, and the basic raw material from which our medicines are made all arrive in large quantity from China. Picture a kitchen that cooks a fine meal and serves it proudly to guests around the world, while most of the masala in that meal has been bought from one shop in the neighbourhood. Even much of what India exports is built using what India imports.

This creates a real difficulty, not an easy choice. New Delhi wants to depend less on Beijing, and has said so for years. Yet Indian companies find Chinese parts cheap, reliable and steadily improving in quality, which makes walking away slow and expensive. So India has quietly been easing some restrictions on trade and business with China — less a change of heart than an admission of what our factories currently need to keep running.

Remove the differences and one cause remains in both cases. With Russia, weak manufacturing shows up as an inability to sell. With China, it shows up as an inability to stop buying. The challenge before India is therefore not really about diplomacy at all. It is about what we build at home.

Closing that gap will take patience rather than speeches — simpler rules, fewer licence and approval delays, real competition, far less corruption, dependable Indian suppliers who can feed larger factories, and above all the ability to make good things at scale and at a fair price. Foreign policy can open a market. It cannot stock that market with goods we do not yet produce.

There is a final irony here. India can certainly invite Russian and Chinese money and technology through friendly talks. But the surest way to attract investment from them, or from anyone, is to become a country investors cannot afford to ignore. The world has no shortage of capital or technology. The trouble is that India is still not among the places where they naturally go.

Meetings between leaders remain valuable, and every opportunity should be used fully. But India's place in the world economy will not be decided across a table. Talks can open the shop. Only Indian factories can fill the shelves.

( Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany.)