Electricity bill hike explained: What is Time of the Day Tariff? How can it increase your AC, cooler bill by 20 percent

Electricity bill hike explained: What is Time of the Day Tariff? (File photo)

Using air conditioners and coolers in the summer heat is set to get more expensive in the country as the Centre has decided to hike the electricity bill of the citizens at certain points of the day, terming the new policy the Time of the Day Tariff (ToD).

The Centre has decided to amend the power tariffs in the country, which means that your electricity bill could be 10 to 20 percent higher than the normal amount if you choose to use the AC or cooler at night, during the peak summer season.

According to this new policy by the Centre, using AC and cooler during the day time can become exponentially cheaper, but using these cooling appliances during the night time can cause a major hike in your electricity bill during the summer months.

Hike in electricity bill prices

The price hike in the electricity bills is the cause of Centre making two major changes in the electricity bill tariff system through an amendment to the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020. Through these changes, using AC and cooler at night is set to become more costly.

The Centre has now implemented the Time of the Day (ToD) tariff plan in the electricity bills, which means that during the day the rates will be lower due to dependency on solar energy and alternate energy sources.

What is Time of the Day Tariff?

The order issued by the Centre stated, “Under the ToD Tariff system, the Tariff during solar hours (duration of eight hours in a day as specified by the State Electricity Regulatory Commission) of the day shall be 10 per cent-20 per cent less than the normal tariff, while the tariff during peak hours will be 10 to 20 per cent higher.”

As explained by the Centre, since the night time during summer is the peak time to use AC and coolers, the electricity rates for the same will be higher by 10 to 20 percent, which means that overnight usage of AC everyday can increase your bills by thousands of rupees.

