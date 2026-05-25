Will Muslims offer cows for 'qurbani'? West Bengal heads into high-voltage Eid-al-Adha battle

Dilemma over cow sacrifice on Eid-al-Adha in West Bengal deepens as AJUP leader Humayun Kabir declared that the qurbani of cows would happen and asked the Suvendu Adhikari government not to play with fire. On the other hand, the Nakhoda Masjid imam has urged Muslims to avoid cow sacrifice. Explained

The Muslim community in West Bengal is at a bizarre crossroads—should they continue the practice of cow sacrifice on the festivals of Eid al-Adha, as they have been doing for decades? Should the Bengali Muslims refrain from cow sacrifice and do the "qurbani" of small animals like the goat or the lamb? As the state government has announced a May 28 holiday for the Muslim festival of sacrifice, all eyes are set on the day. The tension over the issue began after the BJP's Suvendu Adhikari government issued an order implementing the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Act 1950. It made it clear that only cows older than 14 years of age can be sacrificed and that too after obtaining the fitness certificates from the government officials.

West Bengal cow sacrifice row

The Muslims reacted immediately and announced not to sacrifice the cows on Eid al-Adha. The imam of Kolkata's iconic Nakhoda Masjid asked the fellow Muslims not to sacrifice cows and choose small animals instead. Maulana Shafique Qasmi said, "I appeal to my Muslim brothers not to offer cows. In fact, they should stop eating beef altogether. Let the central government declare the cow as a protected national animal. Unfortunately, it is our Hindu brothers who will suffer because they are the ones who breed cattle and sell the herds to Muslims during Eid. Millions of rupees exchange hands."

(Cow Sacrifice Banned In West Bengal. AI-generated infographic.)

However, Aam Janta United Party (AJUP) leader Humayun Kabir has warned the government "not to play with fire." Accusing the administration of interfering with the religious practice of the Muslims, he declared that "the cow sacrifice will take place at all costs" and nobody can stop it. He said, "We respect the law. But qurbani will happen. Whatever is written in the Quran will happen. I want to tell Suvendu Adhikari directly not to play with fire. It may prove dangerous for you. The Muslim community will not compromise on qurbani."

What is 'qurbani'? Is it mandatory on Eid-al-Adha?

"Qurbani" is the annual religious practice of Muslims to remember and honour Prophet Ibrahim, who agreed to sacrifice his son in devotion to God, who put a lamb in place of the child. A livestock like sheep, goat, camel, or cow can be sacrificed. However, no religious text says that cows must be offered in "qurbani". In an important development, the Calcutta High Court has observed that cow sacrifice is neither an essential part of Eid al-Adha nor a mandatory religious practice under Islam. Hearing the petition against the West Bengal government's cattle slaughter regulations ahead of Bakrid, it refused to stay the government's order.

However, Humayun Kabir remains defiant. He said, "It's a tradition that has been going on for 1,400 years and will continue as long as the world exists. The sacrifice of cows, goats, and camels will continue." He added, "The government can make a rule asking Muslims not to eat beef, but ritual sacrifice (qurbani) will continue. We won't listen to any objections." The newly elected BJP government is not taking it lightly. Minister Agnimitra Paul said, "If you have to stay in Bengal, then you have to follow the rules of Bengal. If you think you cannot follow the rules of the state, then you are welcome to go to any other state or to other Islamic countries. If you have to stay in India, then you have to follow the rules here."

Who is Humayun Kabir?

Humayun Kabir was elected from Naoda in Murshidabad in the recently held assembly elections. He hit the headlines when he declared to construct the Babri Masjid in his home district in the state of West Bengal. Thousands of people attended the stone-laying ceremony on December 6, 2025. Later, a video emerged purportedly showing him talking about the elections. He can be seen in the video claiming that his AJUP would win 60-70 seats and the BJP would get 130-140 seats in the 294-member assembly. He also claimed that he would support the BJP government and be its deputy chief minister. He later rejected the video as fake. However, his party could win only one seat, and the BJP won 207 seats in the elections.