HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Economic Survey ahead of Union Budget 2026: Higher growth, but what does it mean for jobs, prices, savings of masses?

Economic Survey 2026 projects GDP growth of 6.8–7.2% ahead of Budget 2026, signalling job gains from services exports but warning of inflation and possible subsidy cuts.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jan 29, 2026, 02:07 PM IST

Economic Survey ahead of Union Budget 2026: Higher growth, but what does it mean for jobs, prices, savings of masses?
Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister. (File Image)
Though the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament ahead of the Union Budget 2026 has projected a GDP growth rate of 6.8% to 7.2%, the moot question is : how may it impact the day-to-day concerns of the masses. jobs, prices of essential commodities, savings, housing and future security?. It shows an increase compared to the Economic Survey 2024–25, which had projected growth for FY26 in the range of 6.3% to 6.8% and described the outlook as balanced. Though the current projection indicates a slightly higher growth expectation for the next financial year, it has also hinted at a rise in inflation. 

Economic Survey 2025-26

The Economic Survey 2026 has said that there will be an increase in services exports, including IT services, global capability centres, and professional services. It has also shown that services exports touched a record USD 387.5 billion, growing 13.6% year-on-year in 2025-26. Services imports also rose by 11.4% to USD 198.7 billion during the year. It means young professionals and job seekers may have more opportunities. However, the government may slash subsidies, and it may be a shock for the poor and those on the margins, as there will be less direct cash support as well. 

The government has emphasized private investment, making its intention clear to pull itself gradually. It has also laid emphasis on manufacturing and infrastructure sectors so that more job may be created in the medium term. It may give some more money to the people, consumption may pick up and it may kickstart the whole economy.

Inflation outlook in India

However, the Economic Survey 2025-26 has also made it clear that inflation may go up, pushing the prices further up and thus creating problems for the common man. The Economic Survey has also made it clear that the prices of metals such as gold, silver and copper remain firm and could keep core inflation elevated. As both the RBI and the International Monetary Fund have projected an increase in inflation. The target is to keep the inflation below 4%. However, it a higher inflation can not be ruled out. 

Relief in Income Tax?

The Economic Survey, presented ahead of the Union Budget 2026, does not promise tax cuts but pushes fiscal discipline. It can be understood well that the limit for the tax exemption is more than enough and can not be further liberalized, keeping in mind that only about 2% of the population pays the income tax in India. Though the government has focused on affordable housing for the common man and recognized the stress on the middle class, there is no indication that the EMIs on the home loans may be cheaper. 
The GDP growth rate increased despite 50% US tariffs. The government said in the survey that it happened due to a series of structural reforms and policy measures, which helped the economy absorb the external shock and sustain momentum. President Donald Trump imposed a punitive tariff of 25% over and above the base tariff rate of 25%. The additional tariffs were imposed for buying Russian crude oil. 
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
