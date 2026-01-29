Economic Survey ahead of Union Budget 2026: Higher growth, but what does it mean for jobs, prices, savings of masses?
EXPLAINER
Economic Survey 2026 projects GDP growth of 6.8–7.2% ahead of Budget 2026, signalling job gains from services exports but warning of inflation and possible subsidy cuts.
Though the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament ahead of the Union Budget 2026 has projected a GDP growth rate of 6.8% to 7.2%, the moot question is : how may it impact the day-to-day concerns of the masses. jobs, prices of essential commodities, savings, housing and future security?. It shows an increase compared to the Economic Survey 2024–25, which had projected growth for FY26 in the range of 6.3% to 6.8% and described the outlook as balanced. Though the current projection indicates a slightly higher growth expectation for the next financial year, it has also hinted at a rise in inflation.
The Economic Survey 2026 has said that there will be an increase in services exports, including IT services, global capability centres, and professional services. It has also shown that services exports touched a record USD 387.5 billion, growing 13.6% year-on-year in 2025-26. Services imports also rose by 11.4% to USD 198.7 billion during the year. It means young professionals and job seekers may have more opportunities. However, the government may slash subsidies, and it may be a shock for the poor and those on the margins, as there will be less direct cash support as well.