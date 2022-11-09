Headlines

Explainer

Earthquake: Here's why dogs, cats, other animals know about earthquakes before humans

In India, strong tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Lucknow, Bareilly and other northern cities.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 12:01 AM IST

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 on the Richter scale hit India and Nepal on Wednesday. Six people died in Nepal after a house collapsed due to the tremors. Several houses in the district suffered damage due to a landslide triggered by the earthquake. 

In India, strong tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Lucknow, Bareilly, and other northern cities.   

The earthquake hit India at around 2 am on Wednesday. Most of the people in these cities were sleeping at the time of the earthquake and were woken by their shaking beds and buildings. 

Many of them turned to social media to confirm their fears. 

No reports of any deaths or injuries emerged in India.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 90 km southeast of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, bordering Nepal.

Many social media viral videos about earthquakes show animals getting to know about these events way before humans. 

They start behaving abnormally moments before an earthquake hit the region. Why is it so?

DNA India spoke to a veterinary expert to know about this animal's behavior. 

Dr Rita Goyal said," The hearing abilities of animals are far more than those of humans. They can also detect vibrations before the quake hits the land mass. 

This is why they know about earthquakes before humans. "

The animals normally sleep on the floor. They have direct contact with the land. This is why they can pick up any movement in the land minutes before humans. 

Some studies have found that animals can also sense the ionization of the air triggered by the pressures of the large rocks through their fur. They can also smell gases released from quarts of crystals ahead of the earthquake. 

 

 

