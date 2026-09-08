Delhi Building Collapse: Why DU South Campus colleges have almost no hostel seats, and how did Satya Niketan become a death trap?

Only 9,000 hostel seats for 7 lakh students of Delhi University? Yes. It also explains the tragedy that unfolded at Satya Niketan. Explained here.

The collapse of an old and dilapidated four-storied building in Delhi's Satya Niketan and the death of seven students have raised many questions, opened many wounds and unravelled many hitherto unknown or lesser-known facts. Delhi University has about 7 lakh enrolled students. It has 2-2.5 lakh regular students at any time, but it has accommodation facilities for only about 8,000 to 9,000 of them. Isn't it a pity that Delhi University's 90-plus colleges have only 18-20 hostels? Many of the students have come from outside the state, mostly from Bihar and UP. The problem can be gauged by the fact that while more than 30,000 undergraduate students have applied for hostel accommodation in recent years, fewer than 10% of them could secure seats.

Satya Niketan Collapse

Satya Niketan is near Delhi University's South Campus. The nearby areas of Dhaula Kuan and Chanakyapuri have the following well-known colleges:

Maitreyi College Gargi College Sri Venkateswara College Jesus and Mary College Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College Motilal Nehru College Aryabhatta College Ram Lal Anand College Delhi College of Arts and Commerce Post Graduate DAV College

Sri Venkateswara College, which has 4,300 to 4.600 students, has only two hostels- Sri Balaji for boys and Sri Padmavati for girls. These have a combined capacity of about 144–175 seats.

Maitreyi College has a small on-campus hostel with a capacity of 27 seats.

ARSD, Motilal Nehru, Aryabhatta, Ram Lal Anand, Jesus and Mary have no hostel or one with a negligible number of seats.

A Building Collapsed in Delhi recently,leaving several people dead and injured..pray for them pic.twitter.com/SZvtR2SPs5 — Daniela Gámez (@Danielagamez889) September 7, 2026

Delhi Building Collapse

The main reason for the gap is preference.

While these colleges prefer to expand their academic infrastructure, seats, enrollment or subjects, they don't pay attention to hostel infrastructure due to a lack of land, funding constraints and strict regulatory conditions.

Most of the colleges were set up decades ago; now that the city has expanded, they have constructed new classrooms or administrative blocks with no space left for construction of hostels.

Whatever hostel seats there are, they are allotted based on distance from home, merit and reservation; most seats are allotted to first-year students or higher academic courses. Consequently, most other students don't get hostel seats.



6 सितंबर, 2026!

पांच मंजिला इमारत!

ढहने का दृश्य!

सत्य निकेतन मार्केट क्षेत्र!

दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी दक्षिण जोन!

नई दिल्ली।

अब तक 6 लोगों की मौत 11 घायल! pic.twitter.com/oJTAvN6ai5 — Hindu Arun Yadav (@ArunKosli) September 7, 2026

Satya Niketan was developed during the 1960s near the South Campus. Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus station has been constructed near the area, and most of the colleges are located within walking distance. All these factors make this area students' favourite place, and it has emerged as a hot property and expensive student enclave. Consequently, more than 200 paying guest accommodations have mushroomed in the area. These are most vulnerable to incidents like what occurred on Sunday noon, when a building collapsed, killing seven students.