DRDO scientist honey trap case explained: Who is Pakistani spy ‘Zara’? How she was trained to extract missile secrets

DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar (Photo - Twitter)

There has been a major uproar in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in the last few weeks as DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar has now been booked for espionage for leaking missile secrets of the country to a Pakistani spy.

DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar was reportedly attracted to a Pakistani Intelligence Operative who had concealed her identity, assuming that of a Hindu woman to lure the scientist to extract secrets about the Indian defence forces.

Now, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Mumbai has filed a charge sheet against Pradeep Kurulkar, who revealed classified defence information about the Indian missile system to a Pakistani spy who chatted with him after assuming the identity of ‘Zara Dasgupta’.

cre_Trending

Pradeep Kurulkar was arrested on May 3 on the charges of espionage and has now revealed the details of his encounter with Pakistani spy Zara, and how he was lured into leaking national secrets.

Who is Pakistani spy ‘Zara Dasgupta’?

Kurulkar revealed that he had started talking to a woman named Zara Dasgupta, who claimed to be a software engineer based in the UK. They were connected via WhatsApp and voice and video calls as well.

Dasgupta used to send obscene videos and photos to the DRDO scientist, and the two struck up a relationship after which Kurulkar ended up sharing classified information about his missile project and defence systems with her.

During the investigation, the IP address of the obscene chats was traced to Pakistan. The Pakistani agent tried to get classified and sensitive information regarding the Brahmos Launcher, Drone, UCV, Agni Missile Launcher and Military Bridging System, among other things, the ATS charge sheet said.

How are female Pakistani spies trained?

According to India TV reports, the female spies in Pakistan are trained at a specialized university in Rawalpindi, which is the headquarters of the Pakistani army. Physically attractive women are picked for this and are given specific training in honey trapping and extracting secrets.

According to media reports, these spies are made to assume Hindu identities by creating fake online profiles through artificial intelligence. They use Facebook and WhatsApp to connect with Indian soldiers and are given training in ‘sexting’ and using their photos to extract defence secrets.

READ | Maharashtra: DRDO scientist detained for giving secret information to Pakistani intelligence operative