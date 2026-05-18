Will India move closer to Russia and China after Donald Trump-Xi Jinping talks?

From tariff war to friendship- how Donald Trump’s China shift may give jolts to India? Could Trump’s Beijing visit change India’s global alignment and force it move closer to Russia and mend fences with China?

After Donald Trump visited China and met his counterpart Xi Jinping, India finds itself at a crossroads. The president of the country with the biggest economic power took the heads of its biggest companies and landed at its archrival's door with requests to do business, offer sops and investments, and remove the stumbling blocks. It happened months after Donald Trump launched a trade war, threatened to punish its business, and tried to cripple its economy with ridiculously high tariffs of 250%. The largely symbolic visit with no declared deal threw a challenge to New Delhi: how to strike a balance between the two superpowers. It also created an opportunity to return to its tried-and-tested friend, Russia.

Donald Trump's China visit

The Donald Trump-Xi Jinping summit talks indicated Washington's willingness or compulsion to move from confrontation to managed competition and cooperation. Trump's anti-China rhetoric ended in a toned-down approach on Taiwan, the jugular vein of Beijing, despite not getting any clear concession on the business front. The way the US-China rivalry apparently ended in abject surrender to Xi Jinping opened a new venue for India. After being on the receiving end of Trump's mercurial approach to tariffs, the bilateral trade agreement, cheap Russian crude oil, Operation Sindoor, and proximity to Pakistan, New Delhi has reasons to think twice before moving any closer to Washington.

(US-China Ties and Indian Geopolitics. AI-generated infographic.)

What should India do now? Should it mend its ways with China and move closer to traditional ally Russia? Despite India cutting down on buying military hardware, Moscow continues to be its biggest source of arms and ammunition. With its strong presence in strategic fora like the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), India can certainly play an important role and help Moscow. It is also in the strategic interest of the country to further improve ties with its biggest trading partner. Though the trade balance is heavily tilted towards Beijing with a trade surplus of $112 billion, New Delhi can work closely with China to invite investment, supply technology, and become a manufacturing hub.

The India-US cooperation is still significant, considering the following issues:

The US can help India strengthen its defence preparedness, become a blue-water navy in a true sense, develop AI, semiconductor, and other industries.

Washington can continue with a discounted energy supply for India.

It can prevent a strong China-Russia-Pakistan strategic bloc against India from taking shape.

The US can help New Delhi develop ties with Europe, Japan, the Gulf states, and Southeast Asia.

However, it must be seen if the US can answer the following questions:

Will the US continue to prioritize the ties with India if the tension with China cools down?

Will Donald Trump extend the waiver for buying the Russian oil now?

Will New Delhi lose its significance and cooperation in defence and technology once the US-China ties improve?

What about Washington's increasing bonhomie with Pakistan at the cost of India?

Analysts believe India can move closer to Russia, keeping in mind the following issues:

Closer ties with Moscow may allow India to leverage its ties with China.

A closer India-China-Russia axis may take shape and change the entire geopolitics of the region.

The India-China-Russia axis can prevent Pakistan from moving closer to Beijing.

It can benefit India as China can help it become a manufacturing hub by offering investment and technology.

Russia can give market access to India, as it indicated at the height of the India-US tension.

Moscow can also give defence technology to India and help its nascent private defence sector grow.

India has got a golden opportunity to improve ties with China and move further closer to Russia. It may strengthen its position in the BRICS, SCO, and QUAD. India can have cheaper arms and ammunition with a manufacturing license. It can also get market access to Russia and Central Asia as a corridor to reach Europe. A closer relation with China may also help India develop its economy and stop Pakistan from moving further closer to Beijing.