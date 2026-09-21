Trump-Xi Meet: How could US-China deal impact India’s trade, oil prices and economy?

The proposed meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the UNGA meeting will have far-reaching consequences, and they may impact India as well. Explained here.

All eyes will be on the Donald Trump-Xi Jinping talks, scheduled for September 24, 2026, in New York on the sidelines of the UNGA annual meeting. Though the talks will be aimed at extending the US-China trade truce and focus on subjects like bilateral trade, tariffs, AI, rare earths, Taiwan and the ongoing Iran war, India will certainly be impacted in one way or another. Whether the two leaders agree or disagree or meet halfway, they will have ripple effects and leave economic and geopolitical consequences for China's biggest and estranged neighbour- India.

Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Talks

The period of concessions extended by the US to China will come to an end on November 10, 2026, about one and a half months after the meeting. The two leaders are most likely to discuss the tariffs and market access, particularly the farm sector. Donald Trump is under immense pressure from the farm lobby, which has a strong political influence and economic clout in the states, where the Republicans got a good number of votes in the presidential election 2024. Trump can not ignore this sector.

Chinese exports face greater restrictions in the US, which demands greater access to the Chinese farm sector. Cotton, soybeans, wheat, beef and pork are the sectors where Washington is most likely to push for more access with reduced tariffs. Beijing's denial may anger Donald Trump, who is known for his mercurial temperament and undiplomatic behaviour. Any agreement or the lack of it will certainly impact the supply chain, and so it will impact India.

(China is poised to take over the US in the electric vehicle sector.)

US-China Talks

If the US and China fail to reach to an agreement, Beijing will focus more on dumping its excess-capacity products in India. Helped by cheap labour, government support and management by party apparatchiks, Chinese products are among the cheapest in the world, and India finds it extremely difficult to stop the influx. Consequently, the India-China trade deficit of $112.16 billion (in 2025-26) may further widen. Though the China+1 policy adopted by the US firms may give some succour, it will not be enough to fill the gap.

On the other hand, if Beijing prevails and gets increased access to the US market, it will hit India's exports to the US. New Delhi will face greater competition from Chinese companies in the US market in the following sectors:

Textiles

Ready-made garments, where Bangladesh is a competitor.

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Machinery

Engineering goods

Consumer products

Solar equipment

Toys

According to the office of the US Trade Representative, Indian goods exports to the US reached $103.8 billion during the financial year 2025-26. If Xi Jinping succeeds in getting tariffs on these products reduced, Chinese firms will emerge as bigger competitors, and Indian companies may find it difficult to beat them. However, trade deals are not limited to business; they are also the byproducts of geopolitical realignments, and they also impact geopolitics.

(Trump-Xi Talks To Impact India. AI-generated Infographic. )

Rare Earths: India-China

Rare earth minerals are China's trump cards. It will certainly use them to stop the burgeoning ambition of Trump. Rare earths and technology are the other important points of any future discussion between the US and China. These are significant because they may impact the following sectors in the US:

Electric vehicles, where Tesla has emerged as the giant.

Smartphones, with Apple dominating the world.

Renewable-energy equipment, where China remains a big competitor.

Aerospace, which dominates the world market, as big companies are based in the US.

Defence systems of the world are dominated by US manufacturers.

Magnets are used in missiles, drones, and satellites.

Advanced manufacturing

(A rare earths mine in China.)

Semiconductor: India

India is trying to enter the rare earth minerals and semiconductor sectors. It has to focus on EVs, electronics, semiconductors, defence manufacturing and renewable energy. India needs rare earths in all these sectors. If Trump and Xi Jinping agree to at least a temporary ceasefire, Washington will not be under pressure to develop this sector immediately. It will slow down India's pace of developing an alternative manufacturing and mineral-processing hub.

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are most likely to discuss the ongoing Iran war. If the two leaders agree on any of the sticking points and the US president agrees to give some concessions to Tehran,

it may help open the Strait of Hormuz, at least partially. It will help improve the fuel supply chain. India is a country that imports 85% of its fuel requirement and 45% of that flows through the waterway that connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman. The present crude price fluctuates between $90 and $100 per barrel. Any improvement in the supply chain will be a great relief to India.