Why should US allies pay Washington for its bases on their land? Why does Pentagon maintain military bases across Middle East?

US President Donald Trump has shocked the world by declaring that the allies should pay for the US bases across the Middle East. What happens if they refuse to pay? How may India be impacted?

In a shocking announcement, Donald Trump has asked the allies in the Middle East to pay the US for its military bases on their land. Why should these countries pay money to support the US geopolitical interests? Where are the US military bases, and how much does Washington spend on them and why? What happens if these countries refuse to pay? How may it impact India and its interests in the region?

Donald Trump: Allies should pay for US bases

The US president shocked the allies when he replied to a question on who would foot the bill for the deployment of the Pentagon forces in the Middle East. He said, "I want to be reimbursed because we’re protecting a very rich portion of the world. We’re spending money. And so what we’ve done is we are going to be reimbursed for protection. We’re protecting by the countries that we’re helping." Talking to journalists in the Oval Office of the White House, he rejected the idea that the US forces should patrol international shipping lanes without financial backing from those who would benefit. He did not specifically say who would reimburse him. Earlier, he named Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Israel among the countries that should pay.

US military bases

How many US bases are there in the Middle East, and how much does Washington spend on them? These are the US bases in the region:

Bahrain:

Naval Support Activity

Isa Air Base

Mina Salman Port

Iraq:

Green Zone, US Embassy, Baghdad

Baghdad Diplomatic Support Centre

Israel:

Site 512 or the Har Qeren Radar Facility

Kuwait:

Ali Al Salem Air Base

Ahmed Al Jaber Air Base

Camp Buehring

Camp Arifjan

Camp Patriot Naval Base

Oman:

Masirah Air Base

Thumrait Air Base

Salalah Port Facility

Al Mussanah Air Base (Rustaq Airport)

Qatar:

Al Udeid Air Base

Camp As Sayliyah

United Arab Emirates:

Al Dhafra Air Base

Jebel Ali Port Facility

Saudi Arabia:

King Abdulaziz Air Base (Dhahran)

King Fahd Air Base (Taif)

Jordan:

King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Centre

Muwaffaq Salti Air Base (Azraq)

(US military bases across the world)

How much US spends on bases?

Though the federal budget of the US has the Pentagon allocations labelled "Middle East bases", there is nothing written on how much money is spent. It is estimated that between $30 billion and $50 billion are spent on developing and maintaining infrastructure, deployment of personnel, , logistics, aircraft, naval deployments and regional operations. The expense increases many times in case of a conflict like the Iraq War or the ongoing Iran War.

US's geopolitical interests

Washington operates these bases for its own geopolitical and military interests. One of them is the procurement of crude oil. Though the US has reduced its dependence on Middle East crude oil, it needs to keep the option open so that there is no crunch or supply line disruptions when it needs oil. Any disruption will immediately push the oil prices up, and it will hit the US economy and its allies hard.

One of the most important objectives of these US bases is to contain Iran and defend Israel.

With its facilities on the bases in these countries, the Pentagon can monitor missile launches and intercept them.

It can defend its allies from drones and missiles.

From these bases, the US can conduct reconnaissance and reinforcement.

These bases support maritime security.

However, these countries contribute to the US bases on their land in many ways.

They provide land and other civilian support to military bases.

The host countries also contribute to the construction cost of the bases.

They help develop infrastructure in and around the bases.

The host countries provide the bases with utility services.

They provide maintenance support for the US bases.

Most importantly, these countries also buy military equipment.

How may it impact India?

Though India is not directly involved in any of the US bases or the operations in the Middle East, it has its own commercial and geopolitical interests in the region. It may be hit if the balance is disturbed or the supply line is disrupted.