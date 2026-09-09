BRICS: Will Trump-Putin-Xi summit reshape world order? Why must India watch emerging ‘G-3’ closely?

A meeting between US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping is most likely to take place soon. Will it isolate India, make BRICS irrelevant and impact world geopolitics? Explained here.

Why should India keep an eye on the meeting between the top leaders of the world's three most powerful countries? What may transpire between them when US President Donald Trump, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping meet? What may the group of leaders, or the G-3 as it may be called, discuss? Media reports suggest the Kremlin has confirmed that the Russian president has discussed holding a meeting with his Chinese and US counterparts. The 34th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, near Hong Kong, on November 18-19, 2026. The G-3 leaders may discuss the meeting. The entire world, including India, will watch the development carefully and try to gauge its impact on the geopolitics and dynamics of the world.

What is G-3?

The G-3 has not yet taken shape; it has not emerged as a bloc. However, the possibility of the US, its present arch-rival China, and the past arch-enemy Russia coming together and discussing the common issue at a common informal platform and impacting the world order can not be ruled out. A similar incident happened last week when Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek. The three leaders also met, smiled, grinned and shook hands at the SCO meeting in 2025 in the Chinese city of Tianjin. The bonhomie at Tianjin was widely reported, and people tried to guess what might have transpired between the leaders.

So, it is also important to guess what may happen when the triumvirate of Trump, Putin and Jinping meet. Analysts believe that Trump may be more interested in such a meeting because he has to deal with Russia as well as China. While China is its biggest trade partner, and that too with a heavy trade imbalance, Russia is fighting a war with Ukraine, and the US was sucked into it. Trump wants to stop the war so that it can pull out of it and focus on trade and business instead of providing endless support to Ukraine.

US-Russia-China bloc?

China and Russia are equally important for Washington, as it believes that the two countries are helping Iran in one way or another. Donald Trump also wants to pull out of the war with Iran on his own conditions and hold his head high while Tehran has imposed humiliating conditions like war reparations. China has emerged as a big challenge to the US, but it has not been recognised yet, and it wants recognition as a world leader or at least a candidate for the same.

Any meeting between the three leaders may have wide-ranging consequences for the geopolitics of the world, as they wield enormous military, economic, technological and diplomatic weight. If the three countries start making big strategic bargains among themselves, it will certainly impact the world.

BRICS and Trump-Putin-Xi meeting

How is BRICS related to such a meeting? It is believed that the bloc may produce a counterbalance to the US. The bloc is larger than the US because India, Russia and China are its members. It has further expanded to include countries like the UAE, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran and Ethiopia. New Delhi has invested heavily over the years in the idea of a multipolar world. It has also developed relationships with the EU countries. If the US, Russia and China sit together and forge a common strategy, India may find itself isolated, and its entire exercise for a multipolar world will have a nil impact.

Analysts believe that despite Trump's best efforts, China and Russia are not going to be US allies in the near future. They share common concerns over US hegemony and would never accept anything that benefits Washington or enhances its world dominance. Instead, they can use BRICS and expand their influence while improving ties with the US.