Why did Donald Trump target Venezuela? Regime change to abolish socialism, crude oil reserve and foist stooge in Latin America?

President Donald Trump escalated from CIA operations and sanctions to a massive U.S. military attack on Venezuela, capturing Nicolás Maduro. Oil, socialism, elections, and geopolitics lie at the heart of Venezuela’s crisis.

When US President Donald Trump, in November, publicly admitted to having asked the CIA to launch operations against President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela, people recalled the 1973 coup in another Latin American country, Chile. General Augusto Pinochet staged a coup-de-tat against the Marxist government of Salvador Allende with the help of the US intelligence agency. The Cold War is over, not the US policy of removing the socialist governments from power across the world. The US military attacked Venezuela, killing more than 40 people and capturing its president and his wife Saturday night. Washington made its intention clear when Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that another socialist country, Cuba, may be the next target.

Donald Trump targets Venezuela

Although the socialist movement has suffered a massive setback, and most communist governments have either changed their ways or come to an abrupt end, the struggle between capitalist and socialist forces is not over. Donald Trump has cited Venezuela many times as proof of the failure of socialism, and his administration has branded Maduro's government as a "dictatorial socialist" regime that "destroyed a once prosperous country." Trump rejected the Venezuelan government, slapped it with economic sanctions and pushed it towards economic collapse. When all the measures failed, he resorted to gunboat diplomacy. He became restless when the coercive measures did not bring the Maduro regime to an end. He sent the US military, with more than 150 fighter jets, dozens of assault helicopters, naval ships, and an aircraft carrier being pushed into service.

(Nicolas Maduro onboard US carrier.)

Before the crippling sanctions were imposed on the Latin American country, the policies adopted by Hugo Chavez left the Venezuelan economy in the red. Under the Bolivarian Mission, Chavez provided free medical care under Barrio Adentro, free education under Mission Robinson, highly subsidised groceries under Mission Mercal, and direct cash handouts to the poorest of the poor. The government also offered subsidized gasoline, heating oil and software to its people. Though the cash-rich Venezuelan economy was doing well, the crisis erupted after the oil flow stopped due to the US economic sanctions.

US sanctions Venezuela

Though Donald Trump himself invited President Vladimir Putin for talks and went to the extreme extent of trying to stop the Ukraine war, he did not like the China-centric axis that also contained Russia and Venezuela. It became unbearable for him after the opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was debarred and opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez lost the 2024 presidential election. Maduro was accused of stealing the election. Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Now, the US president is focused on regime change by hook or by crook. Trump announced that the US will run Venezuela till a transition; he did not say how long it may be.

(US attacks Venezuela.)

Nicolas Maduro was accused of running a narco-terrorist nexus and pushing cocaine into the US. The Trump administration said that hundreds of thousands of Americans died of the Venezuela-supplied drugs. After capture, Maduro was brought to New York and indicted on four counts: narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices. It also contains charges against Maduro’s wife.

US eyes Venezuela's oil reserve

Donald Trump's intention also became clear when he announced that after Maduro's capture and the US would get the Venezuelan crude oil. The South American country possesses the largest proven oil reserve in the world, with an estimated 300 billion barrels. State-owned S.A. Oil reserves in Venezuela are the largest in the world, and the state-owned PDVSA has a monopoly on the oil business in the country. However, Trump said vehemently that Washington would capture the oil reserve and the US firms would get access to the vast reserve. Addressing the media at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump said, "We’re going to have our very large U.S. oil companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country."

Chevron is the only US firm operating in the Venezuelan oil fields at present. The operations of Exxon Mobil and Conoco Phillips were nationalized by Hugo Chavez. These and other countries may go to the Latin American country to extract the crude oil, refine it and sell the petroleum products across the world. Writer and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor summed it up, "Might is right".