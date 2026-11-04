US Midterm Elections: After drubbing, will Donald Trump end Iran war or launch fresh attack?

After the Republicans got a severe drubbing in the US midterm elections 2026, President Donald Trump faces a dilemma. Should he end the Iran war, or order fresh attacks?

Will the US midterm election setback for the Republicans force President Donald Trump to bring the ongoing Iran war to an end? Will he push Tehran for a quick and negotiated settlement to salvage his prestige? Will Trump order the Pentagon to carry out a blitzkrieg on the Shiite state as he has threatened to do several times? As Democrats swept the 2026 US midterm elections, winning 53 seats in the Senate and 223 in the House of Representatives, Trump has come under intense pressure.

US Midterm Election: US-Iran War

Analysts believe that the ongoing Iran war played a significant role in delivering a setback to the Republicans. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz kept pushing crude oil prices up, increasing unrest among the masses, who voted against the Republican candidates, even in states dominated by the GOP. It also increased inflation and input costs, hitting the US economy hard. If Trump orders fresh attacks on Iran, it will have the following devastating impacts:

If there is a fresh flare-up, crude prices in the international market will catch fire, punishing its largest buyer, the US, the most.

Higher fuel and oil prices may exert more pressure on inflation.

The input cost of almost all sectors will go up, pushing up the cost of living.

The Democrats have been against the very idea of attacking Iran. They may now demand that the Trump Administration bring it to an end.

A Democrat-controlled US Congress may press for an investigation into the conduct and the cost of the war.

Donald Trump, who is at his lowest point in ratings, may further lose popularity.

The US president has three options under these circumstances:

He may order the Pentagon to unleash a fresh round of attacks on Iran. Trump may beat a hasty retreat and go for a quick and negotiated settlement with Tehran. The Trump administration may choose the middle path and keep pressure on the Shiite regime.

However, ending the war is not as easy as it appears. The warring sides have held many rounds of back-channel talks and mediated negotiations, with no results in sight. There are many sticking points to be sorted out and issues to be resolved, and no side is ready to blink first. A few of the issues may be summed up as follows:

The deadlock over the nuclear issue. Tehran has agreed to stop the enrichment process, but it would not give away its right to develop nuclear power for peaceful purposes, as it claims.

Iran has refused to hand over the enriched uranium, or the nuclear dust, as it is called.

Donald Trump has declared these as non-negotiable points and refused to budge on them.

Tehran demands war reparations and has agreed to call it "investment" euphemistically. Donald Trump initially agreed to the US investment to reconstruct Iran, but refused to pay for it. He assured that US firms could invest $300 billion in the development of infrastructure in the Shiite country, but no company came forward.

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