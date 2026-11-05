FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Beyond the Report: Making Market Research Count

Beyond the Report: Making Market Research Count

From Rs 8 lakh opening to jump of 400 shows: Vinod Kapri's Pyre will be next Hanuman Ansh? Here's what we know

From 8 lakh opening to jump of 400 shows: Vinod's Pyre will be next Hanuman Ansh

Ramayana: South goes gaga, SS Rajamouli calls Ranbir Kapoor's film 'spectacular watch', Atlee admits Yash-starrer takes 'Indian cinema to globe'

Ramayana: South goes gaga, SS Rajamouli calls Ranbir Kapoor's film 'spectacular'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Latest NewsExplainer

EXPLAINER

Trump humiliated in US midterms, planning fresh attack on Iran? Pentagon, Israel reportedly prepare for new strikes

No regime change, no 'unconditional surrender', Donald Trump's Iran war failure now threatens to trigger another conflict. After losing the Senate and the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, will the US president attack Iran again?

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 05, 2026, 07:33 PM IST

Trump humiliated in US midterms, planning fresh attack on Iran? Pentagon, Israel reportedly prepare for new strikes
US-Iran war could resume. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Embarrassed and deeply confused over the drubbing he has received in the US midterm elections of 2026, President Donald Trump contemplates renewed attacks on Iran. His administration is divided over the war; many senior officials and Vice President JD Vance made it clear at the beginning of the conflict. Reiterating his viewpoint, Vance wrote on social media platform X, "If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so." Trump himself said a few hours later, "I can tell you as far as that war is concerned, I would have done nothing different." 

US Midterm Elections 2026: Donald Trump

However, the US president knows well that the ground realities are different. He could not bring a regime change in Iran after thirty-eight days of continuous attacks and relentless bombings. The Pentagon also failed to capture Iran’s vast stockpile of nuclear fuel and eliminate its missile stores, as the president had thought before the war. He could not bring the Shiite regime to its knees or what he once insisted would be "unconditional surrender." In short, Donald Trump failed militarily. 

Worse, he has also failed politically. The Iran war became one of the biggest reasons for the defeat of the Republican candidates. The Democrats have captured both the Senate and the House of Representatives. What next? 

Donald Trump: US-Iran War

The Pentagon has said in a recent Congressional hearing that the war has cost it $47 billion. It does not include the damages caused to the air bases, and the massive cost consumers had absorbed in increased prices for gas, diesel, and heating oil. Congress has never passed any funding for the war in Iran, and there is no reason that now the Democrat-controlled Senate or the House of Representatives would do it. On the other hand, the Democrats have hinted at probing the war and bringing impeachment motions against Secretary of Defence, Pete Hegseth. 

What will Trump do now? Top Pentagon officials, former State Department officials, and diplomats with long experience in the Middle East have indicated that it is difficult to predict what the US president will do now, as he is one of the most unpredictable people. The Pentagon has made no secret of its military prowess and preparedness, hoping that it will threaten Iran and force it to make concessions. 

US-Israel to attack Iran?

However, the New York Times has claimed in a recent report that the Pentagon and Israeli military officials have made specific plans for a short but intensive operation. It has also said that the attack would target Iran's energy infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and missile and drone arsenal. The newspaper wrote in an article that the two militaries have stepped up exercises, flying planes over Iraq to practice strike maneuvers. The NYT writes, "The Pentagon and State Department have withdrawn personnel from bases and facilities in the region as a precautionary measure. And remaining forces have rehearsed responding to mass-casualty incidents in case Iran retaliates against any American attack."

The general masses of the US, defence experts, and diplomats would not be surprised if the Pentagon really attacks Tehran. Known for his undiplomatic approach, Donald Trump has threatened many times to bomb Iran and wipe out its entire civilisation. Who knows; he may be serious this time after getting bruised in domestic politics? 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Beyond the Report: Making Market Research Count
Beyond the Report: Making Market Research Count
Trump humiliated in US midterms, planning fresh attack on Iran? Pentagon, Israel reportedly prepare for new strikes
After midterm humiliation, Trump's next move could be to attack Iran
From Rs 8 lakh opening to jump of 400 shows: Vinod Kapri's Pyre will be next Hanuman Ansh? Here's what we know
From 8 lakh opening to jump of 400 shows: Vinod's Pyre will be next Hanuman Ansh
Ramayana: South goes gaga, SS Rajamouli calls Ranbir Kapoor's film 'spectacular watch', Atlee admits Yash-starrer takes 'Indian cinema to globe'
Ramayana: South goes gaga, SS Rajamouli calls Ranbir Kapoor's film 'spectacular'
Dhanteras 2026: When is Dhantrayodashi? Check date, puja timings and rituals
Dhanteras 2026: When is Dhantrayodashi? Check date, puja timings and rituals
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement