Trump humiliated in US midterms, planning fresh attack on Iran? Pentagon, Israel reportedly prepare for new strikes

No regime change, no 'unconditional surrender', Donald Trump's Iran war failure now threatens to trigger another conflict. After losing the Senate and the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, will the US president attack Iran again?

Embarrassed and deeply confused over the drubbing he has received in the US midterm elections of 2026, President Donald Trump contemplates renewed attacks on Iran. His administration is divided over the war; many senior officials and Vice President JD Vance made it clear at the beginning of the conflict. Reiterating his viewpoint, Vance wrote on social media platform X, "If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so." Trump himself said a few hours later, "I can tell you as far as that war is concerned, I would have done nothing different."

US Midterm Elections 2026: Donald Trump

However, the US president knows well that the ground realities are different. He could not bring a regime change in Iran after thirty-eight days of continuous attacks and relentless bombings. The Pentagon also failed to capture Iran’s vast stockpile of nuclear fuel and eliminate its missile stores, as the president had thought before the war. He could not bring the Shiite regime to its knees or what he once insisted would be "unconditional surrender." In short, Donald Trump failed militarily.

Worse, he has also failed politically. The Iran war became one of the biggest reasons for the defeat of the Republican candidates. The Democrats have captured both the Senate and the House of Representatives. What next?

One of the things the data analysts on our side obsessed over was "composition"—whether the electorate looked close enough to 2024 for Republicans to win. And despite polls that showed a Democrat blowout, the data kept on telling us the same story: in some states turnout was merely OK, in other states it was downright amazing, and in no state was it catastrophic. There was a genuine sense of optimism on our team: our people were showing up. So, I asked the smartest data guy I know, does that mean we're going to shock the world? "No," he told me. "We might do better than the polls suggest. But the data is telling us that a lot of Trump/Vance 2024 voters are pissed and planning to vote for the other guys. Our voters are turning out, but they may not vote for us." Well, that looks prophetic now. Our voters did show up. In Florida, for example, the electorate was 9 points more Republican than Democrat, just a couple points worse than 2024. Undoubtedly there were places we could have done better on turnout. But the main problem is not turnout. The main problem is that many people who voted for Trump/Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026. There will be a lot of infighting and arguing over what happened and why that is. One of the pollsters I really respect told me that our economic messaging wasn’t sharp enough down the stretch. I’m sure that’s true. But the real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone. Another pollster—one of the smartest people I know in politics, told me yesterday we’d lose the generic ballot by 13 points. I felt negative going into Tuesday, but even I was shocked by this. In his polling, he saw that a lot of Trump 2024 voters were angry and planning to vote for Democrats. He asked those voters who had abandoned us what would cause them to come back on our team. The top four answers, accounting for nearly all of the responses were: 1) End the war 2) Focus on cost of living/inflation 3) Put America First 4) Change our relationship to Israel Our voters showed up. And the above four reasons are why many of them voted for Democrats. This is according to a pollster who nailed the results. While many spent Monday attacking Rachel Campos Duffy for calling for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, it turns out her political advice was sound. (She’s also a great person.) In the next few months, there's going to be a lot of gaslighting. Expect to hear any number of establishment politicians say the solution to our woes is amnesty. I'm open to the idea that we should change enforcement—by focusing more on businesses that hire illegal labor, for instance. But anyone pushing amnesty is lying to you. The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night. If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest. But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there. I remain hopeful about our country. To the people who are pissed off and want to say, “I told you so”: you’re right, you did tell us so. Take that energy into electing Republicans who share your worldview. To the people who are just pissed at the results, you should be. Let’s take that anger and get back to the work of saving our country. — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 4, 2026

Donald Trump: US-Iran War

The Pentagon has said in a recent Congressional hearing that the war has cost it $47 billion. It does not include the damages caused to the air bases, and the massive cost consumers had absorbed in increased prices for gas, diesel, and heating oil. Congress has never passed any funding for the war in Iran, and there is no reason that now the Democrat-controlled Senate or the House of Representatives would do it. On the other hand, the Democrats have hinted at probing the war and bringing impeachment motions against Secretary of Defence, Pete Hegseth.

What will Trump do now? Top Pentagon officials, former State Department officials, and diplomats with long experience in the Middle East have indicated that it is difficult to predict what the US president will do now, as he is one of the most unpredictable people. The Pentagon has made no secret of its military prowess and preparedness, hoping that it will threaten Iran and force it to make concessions.

@JDVance @ImdaVinman Thanks for acknowledging these things. Better late than never. I’ll send you the hat. https://t.co/BhTENTdK57 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 4, 2026

US-Israel to attack Iran?

However, the New York Times has claimed in a recent report that the Pentagon and Israeli military officials have made specific plans for a short but intensive operation. It has also said that the attack would target Iran's energy infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and missile and drone arsenal. The newspaper wrote in an article that the two militaries have stepped up exercises, flying planes over Iraq to practice strike maneuvers. The NYT writes, "The Pentagon and State Department have withdrawn personnel from bases and facilities in the region as a precautionary measure. And remaining forces have rehearsed responding to mass-casualty incidents in case Iran retaliates against any American attack."

The general masses of the US, defence experts, and diplomats would not be surprised if the Pentagon really attacks Tehran. Known for his undiplomatic approach, Donald Trump has threatened many times to bomb Iran and wipe out its entire civilisation. Who knows; he may be serious this time after getting bruised in domestic politics?