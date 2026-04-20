How Donald Trump’s ‘gunboat diplomacy’ and Truth Social threats derailed April 22 ceasefire, Pakistan talks

US President Donald Trump has once again threatened Iran with attacking its civilian targets and destroying infrastructure facilities, ignoring the Geneva Convention, the UN guidelines, and all norms of engagement during a war. Worse, he has used gunboat diplomacy at a time when the two-week ceasefire is scheduled to expire after two days on April 22. He has also further complicated the problems by threatening Tehran a day before the scheduled peace talks in the Pakistani city of Islamabad. In what may be called a quick response, the Shiite nation refused to attend the much-anticipated and talked-about peace talks. Analysts believe the onus lies on Washington because of the direct threat issued by the president. He wrote on Truth Social:

US President Donald Trump has once again threatened Iran with attacking its civilian targets and destroying infrastructure facilities, ignoring the Geneva Convention, the UN guidelines, and all norms of engagement during a war. Worse, he has used gunboat diplomacy at a time when the two-week ceasefire is scheduled to expire after two days on April 22. He has also further complicated the problems by threatening Tehran a day before the scheduled peace talks in the Pakistani city of Islamabad. In what may be called a quick response, the Shiite nation refused to attend the much-anticipated and talked-about peace talks. Analysts believe the onus lies on Washington because of the direct threat issued by the president. He wrote on Truth Social:

"Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz — Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement! Many of them were aimed at a French Ship and a Freighter from the United Kingdom. That wasn’t nice, was it? My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan — They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations... We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran..." To what extent Donald Trump can go can be gauged by the post that he made on the morning of Easter Sunday. He wrote, “Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell,” and signed off with “Praise be to Allah.” According to Trump administration officials, it was another Trump move to try to spook the Iranians and get them to agree to a deal.

US President Donald Trump posts on his Truth Social, "Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz — Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement! Many of them were aimed at a French Ship, and a Freighter from the United Kingdom. That wasn’t nice, was it? My… pic.twitter.com/06UfrKnXkV — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2026

Donald Trump, Iran, Strait of Hormuz

Most bizarrely and dangerously, he threatened to "knock out every single Power Plant and every single Bridge." This is a clear violation of the established norms and the protocols of the Geneva Conventions, which prohibit targeting infrastructure that is indispensable to civilian life. Earlier, in a similar post, the US president named the tiny Iranian island of Kharg, located in the Persian Gulf, which at that time had the storage of about 90% of Iran’s oil exports. By issuing the threat, Washington signaled a "total economic strangulation" strategy if a deal isn't reached. However, the most savage and cruel threat was to destroy the desalination plant. Considering the dry, arid, and cruel weather conditions, it may be viewed by analysts as a "civilizational" threat intended to force an immediate concession.

(Donald Trump Truth Social Posts. Infographic generated by an AI tool.

Criticising the president, The Wall Street Journal has called these tactics improvised rather than coordinated with military advisors. Analysing the recent posts, the journal wrote that the president told his advisors that he used aggressive or "unstable" language (such as his Easter Sunday "Praise be to Allah" sign-off) to put pressure on the Iranian negotiators and "scare them to the table."

US-Iran maritime conflict

Donald Trump also tried to put additional pressure on Tehran by declaring that "no one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage." In a way, he challenged Iran, which declared to charge commercial vessels up to $2 million for "safe passage." It created a bizarre and completely unacceptable position for shipping companies and other stakeholders of crude trade: pay Iran and risk US seizure, or refuse to pay and risk Iranian attack.