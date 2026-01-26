Donald Trump Tariffs, Xi Jinping's Republic Day greetings: Is South Asia’s power balance shifting?

Xi Jinping’s Republic Day greeting to India comes amid rising India-China engagement and Donald Trump’s punitive tariffs. Is Beijing sending a strategic signal as New Delhi recalibrates its global partnerships?

After Donald Trump imposed a punitive tariff of 25% over and above the reciprocal tariffs of 25%, pushing India away from its fold, relations with China have been increasing. The India-China bonhomie was seen as a direct fallout of Trump's anti-India policies and a shift in the South Asia political dynamics. In the latest development, Chinese President Xi Jinping greeted India on its 77th Republic Day on Monday, emphasising stronger regional partnerships between "good neighbors, friends, and partners." Was it a normal, courteous, and formal message due to international courtesy? Or should the experts of international affairs read more than what meets the eye?

Xi Jinping's Republic Day message

In his message to President Droupadi Murmu, the Chinese leader expressed hope of "the dragon and the elephant doing tango." This is a phrase China often uses to describe the relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Reaching out to New Delhi, Xi Jinping also hoped that both sides would expand exchanges and cooperation and address each other's concerns to promote healthy and stable diplomatic ties.

India-China ties received a severe blow in May 2020, when the People's Liberation Army troops entered India, breaching the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. The relations hit rock bottom when the two sides clashed in the Galwan Valley, in which troops were killed on both sides. After a gap of four years, the ties improved when Beijing pulled out its soldiers, and New Delhi reciprocated in 2024. The bilateral relations improved further in 2025 when Jinping met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kazan, Russia, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. They took further actions and continued to engage in dialogue and exchanges to resolve the differences.

India US China geopolitics

Later, the two sides resumed direct flights and stepped up trade. It came on the heels of Trump's combative foreign policy. However, the historic and strategic rivalry and the decades-old border dispute continue to put obstacles in the way of a positive trajectory in the relations. It is to be noted that the latest improvement in the relations has taken place at a time when India-China bilateral trade reached a record level of over $135 billion in 2022. India has taken the path of improving the economic ties despite a growing trade deficit that exceeded $100 billion. It is largely due to high Indian imports of Chinese electronics, machinery, and chemicals.

Beijing continues to be the largest goods trading partner; the bilateral trade touched $110.20 billion between April and December 2025. It is more than the India-US trade of $105.31 billion during the same period. In a recent development, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessant has hinted at lifting the punitive tariffs of 25%, considering the fact that New Delhi has substantially slashed its import of Russian oil. Will Donald Trump understand the signals emanating from Beijing and New Delhi, or will he keep on following his agenda?