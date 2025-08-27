Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Donald Trump Tariffs News: Which sectors may be most adversely impacted by 50% US tariffs? How many employees may lose jobs?

Donald Trump India Tariffs: According to the Delhi-based Global Trade Research Initiative, sectors with more than 30% of India’s global exports will be the hardest hit. The imposition of 50% US tariffs may throw hundreds of thousands out of jobs.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 03:12 PM IST

Donald Trump Tariffs News: Which sectors may be most adversely impacted by 50% US tariffs? How many employees may lose jobs?
India exported goods worth $86.5 billion to the US in the financial year 2024-25.
With the Donald Trump administration imposing 25% additional tariffs on Indian goods for buying Russian oil and arms and ammunition, above the base tariff of 25%, the cumulative US tariffs on Indian exports reach 50%. The effective tariffs may be even higher depending on the sector. India is most likely to lose two-thirds or $57.66 billion of its $86.5 billion exports to the U.S. Exports of low-margin and labour-intensive goods like textiles and apparel, gems and jewellery, shrimps, carpets, agricultural products and furniture, may become unviable in the US market. Hundreds of thousands of low-skilled workers are likely to lose their jobs.

According to a study carried out by the Delhi-based Global Trade Research Initiative, sectors with more than 30% of India’s global exports will be the hardest hit. These are predominantly labour-intensive, low-margin industries. They may go for 70–80%  declines in annual exports.

 

Shrimps: India exports shrimps worth $2.4 billion to the US and has a share of 32.4% of total U.S. imports. It will attract a whopping effective tariff of 60%, triggering a free-fall of prices. It may threaten the survival of processing hubs in Visakhapatnam and West Godavari in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, rendering hundreds of thousands of farmers and farm workers jobless. It will benefit competitors like Ecuador, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand. 

Gems and jewellery: India exports diamonds, gold, and jewellery worth  $10 billion or 40% share of total US exports. This sector faces tariffs rising from 2.1% to 52.1%. It may force the units doing the cutting and polishing jobs to shut their shops, throwing hundreds of thousands of employees out of their jobs in Surat, Mumbai, and Jaipur. Countries like Israel, Belgium, China, and Mexico will reap the benefit. 

 

Textiles and apparel: India exports readymade garments and textiles worth $10.8 billion, which is 35% of total US imports. This sector will attract an effective tariff of 63.9%. It will bring devastation to manufacturing clusters in Tiruppur, Noida–Gurugram, Bengaluru, Ludhiana, and Jaipur. Competitors like Bangladesh, Vietnam, Mexico, and CAFTA-DR countries of Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua may grab the market. 

 

Agriculture and processed food: India exports agricultural products worth $6 billion to the US. Now, high-value items like basmati rice, spices, and tea will face a 50% tariff. It may help Pakistan,
Thailand, Vietnam, Kenya, and Sri Lanka to capture the U.S. market.

Steel, aluminium, and copper: Metallic products of steel, aluminium, and copper worth $4.7 billion are exported to the US. These will face effective tariffs of 51.7%, threatening MSMEs in NCR and eastern foundry clusters. Mexico, Canada, Argentina, the UK, Asian countries and the EU member states will be the beneficiaries.

Machinery and mechanical appliances: India exports machinery and mechanical appliances worth $6.7 billion. These goods will now face tariffs of 51.3%. It may endanger engineering hubs in Ludhiana,
Jalandhar, and NCR and throw thousands of workers out of job. Countries like China, Mexico, Germany, and Taiwan are most likely to get the market. 

Carpets: Goods worth $1.2 billion are exported to the US. It is 58.6% share of what Washington imports. Indian products will face tariffs of 52.9%. It will imperil the livelihoods of thousands of people in Bhadohi, Mirzapur, and Srinagar. Turkey, Pakistan, Nepal, and China are likely to gain

 

Handicrafts: India has a 40% share of the US imports and sells goods worth $1.6 billion, besides furniture and bedding worth $1.1
billion or 44.8% share. The 50% US tariff may force factories to close down in Jodhpur, Jaipur, Moradabad, and Saharanpur. Competitors like Vietnam, China, Turkey, and Mexico may replace India. 

Leather and footwear: India exports leather and footwear worth $1.2 billion, a 20% share of total US imports. The 50% US tariff may force plants in Agra, Kanpur, and Tamil Nadu’s Ambur–Ranipet clusters to shut down. India may be pushed out by Vietnam, China, Indonesia, and Mexico.

FAQs

Q1: Which sectors will lose the most due to the 50% US tariffs imposed on India?

Ans: According to a study carried out by the Delhi-based Global Trade Research Initiative, sectors with more than 30% of India’s global exports will be the hardest hit. Textile and apparel, gems and jewellery, shrimp, carpets, agricultural products, metal products, and furniture sectors will be most adversely affected. 

Q2: How much export to the US may India lose due to the imposition of a secondary tariff?

Ans: India is most likely to lose two-thirds, or $57.66 billion, of its $86.5 billion exports to the U.S.

 


Summary

Though the US has imposed 50% tariffs on India, the effective tariffs may be even higher depending on the sector. India is most likely to lose two-thirds, or $57.66 billion of its $86.5 billion exports to the U.S. Exports of low-margin and labor-intensive goods like textiles and apparel, gems and jewellery, shrimp, carpets, agricultural products, and furniture may become unviable in the US market. Hundreds of thousands of low-skilled workers are likely to lose their jobs.

