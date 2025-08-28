What may happen if India does not buy Russian oil? What may be price of crude? Will it affect Western world, including US?

India currently imports approximately 1.7 million barrels per day of crude oil from Russia. Coming under pressure from Donald Trump and additional US tariffs, if it stops buying crude from its traditional sources, what may happen? How may the crude prices go up?

What may happen if India does not buy Russian oil? How may the international crude market respond? What may be the price of the oil? These questions have cropped up after the US punished India for buying Russian oil by imposing an additional tariff of 25% over and above the base tariffs of 25%, taking the cumulative tariffs to 50%. The Donald Trump administration has accused India of helping Russia in its war against Ukraine and financing its war machine by buying its crude oil and weapons.

The Russian share of India's crude imports before the beginning of the Ukraine war was negligible—around 0.2%. New Delhi at present buys about 40% of its total crude import from Russia at a discount of $10 to $15 per barrel. India saved around $17 billion by buying cheap Russian oil.

Did US encourage India to buy Russian oil?

India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said that it was the US that asked New Delhi to do everything to keep the crude oil under check and encouraged it to buy Russian oil. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in 2022, "We’re happy for India to buy as much Russian oil as it wants… even above the cap…" Former US Ambassador Eric Garcetti also said that the US wanted someone to buy Russian oil at the cap. Russia produced around 10.45 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024-25. It is about 10% of global supplies. Moscow exported 4.2-4.5 million bpd. According to data compiled by commodity analysts Kpler, New Delhi imported 1.88 million barrels per day (bpd) from Russia in the first half of 2025. It also imported 234,000 bpd of U.S. crude in the first half of 2025. Its third-quarter imports are already estimated at 338,000 bpd.

What may happen if India stops buying Russian oil?

If India does not import Russian oil, it will have to buy the crude from the US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other Gulf countries, its traditional source. At present, New Delhi imports 1.7 million barrels per day from Moscow. If this demand is suddenly transferred to the open market, other countries will have to struggle to meet that supply. Dr Sajjid Chinoy, Managing Director and Chief India Economist at JP Morgan, told Business Today, "Neither OPEC nor US shale has the capacity to ramp up 1.7 million barrels a day." Besides India, Western economies will also feel the heat of higher Brent gasoline and diesel prices.

(Janet Yellen, Ex-US Treasury Secretary)

The crude prices are likely to rise by at least $5–10 per barrel initially, and they may go up further if there is no replacement. Brent crude futures were traded at around $67.6 per barrel on Thursday at the time of writing this report. WTI crude futures were sold around $63.8 per barrel. Chinoy said, "So what's the impact of that going to be? Much higher global crude prices that could touch $90 a barrel or higher, which is a bad thing for the whole world."

The increased crude oil may set the world economy on fire. It may hit the US economy and push up inflation, which is already increasing due to the increased tariffs. The US may once again move towards recession. President Donald Trump's strategy to boost the economy may boomerang.

FAQs

Q1: How much crude oil does India buy from Russia?

Ans: New Delhi at present buys about 40% of its total crude import from Russia at a discount of $10 to $15 per barrel.

Q2: What is the crude price at present?

Ans: Brent crude futures were traded at around $67.6 per barrel on Thursday at the time of writing this report. WTI crude futures were sold around $63.8 per barrel.

Summary

If India does not import Russian oil, it will have to buy the crude from the US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other Gulf countries, its traditional source. At present, New Delhi imports 1.7 million barrels per day from Moscow.If this demand is suddenly transferred to the open market, other countries will have to struggle to meet that supply. The increased crude oil may set the world economy on fire.