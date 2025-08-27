Donald Trump Tariffs News: India keeps doors open for talks, how will it mollify US president?

Donald Trump and India Tariffs: Though the US administration has imposed a cumulative tariff of 50%, making most of India's exports to Washington uncompetitive, New Delhi has not reacted angrily. It has kept the doors open for talks and rapprochement.

US President Donald Trump has accused India of financing Russia in its war against Ukraine by buying oil and weapons.

India-US bilateral relations hit rock bottom after a 25% additional tariff for buying oil and weapons from Russia came into force on Wednesday morning. It is above the base tariffs of 25%, taking the cumulative tariffs to 50%. The effective tariffs in many sectors are even higher. Despite a severe setback in bilateral ties, India is waiting to improve the relations, and it has kept the doors open for talks.

India keeps doors open for talks

The Indian government has kept silent on the imposition of the additional tariffs; it has not issued any comment that may provoke mercurial Donald Trump. Reacting to the imposition of 50% tariffs, Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, said, "Our economy is very strong, our industries are very strong, and we will certainly not let our country suffer…"

What will Commerce Ministry do?

The Ministry of Commerce mandarins will most likely hold a series of meetings with exporters from various sectors, including chemicals, gems, and jewellery. The meeting will be held next week to discuss ways to explore new markets and boost exports.

Why 2+2 dialogue now?

On the other hand, India is also trying to mollify the US. Two days before the US tariffs came into force, India and the US had convened the 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue virtually. The 2+2 dialogue covered a wide spectrum of subjects, including trade and investment, energy security with emphasis on civil-nuclear cooperation, critical minerals exploration, and joint efforts in counter-terrorism. The two sides also emphasised strengthening economic resilience and regional security.

When will trade talks begin?

India-US talks to reach a bilateral trade agreement have been halted temporarily. However, the next round of talks may begin as early as September. India has asked Washington to open the market for certain US agricultural products besides dairy and poultry ones. New Delhi has agreed to allow its market to soybean, soybean oil, canola oil, apples, walnuts, chicken, and other meat products.India suspended the import duty on US cotton. By taking these steps, New Delhi has indicated that it would not rake up the issue or worsen the ties on its own; rather, it has kept the door open.

