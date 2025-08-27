Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Donald Trump Tariffs News: How will India's overall exports grow despite US losses?

Donald Trump and India Tariffs: India remains resilient, and its global trade momentum remains positive. Its overall exports are likely to grow by 5% despite decreases in exports to the US due to the imposition of cumulative tariffs of 50%. Details here.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 05:03 PM IST

Donald Trump Tariffs News: How will India's overall exports grow despite US losses?
US President Donald Trump has alleged that India has helped Russia in its war against Ukraine by buying crude oil and weapons.
The Donald Trump-led US administration has imposed a cumulative tariff of 50%, making most of India's exports to Washington uncompetitive. It is apprehended that India may lose two-thirds of $86.5 billion in exports to the U.S., or $57.66 billion, in FY 2025. According to a study carried out by the Delhi-based Global Trade Research Initiative, sectors with more than 30% of India’s global exports will be the hardest hit. Textile and apparel, gems and jewellery, shrimp, carpets, agricultural products, metal products, and furniture sectors will be most adversely affected. However, analysts believe India remains resilient, and its global trade momentum stays positive in spite of the U.S. losses. 

How much will India's exports grow?

According to the Delhi-based Global Trade Research Initiative, despite an expected fall in the exports to the US, overall Indian exports are most likely to grow 5% in the financial year 2025-26. Its exports may go up from $350.9 billion to $368.5 billion in FY2026. India's services exports are projected to grow by 10%, and they may jump from $383.5 billion to $421.9 billion. Led by IT, business services, fintech, and healthcare, Indian services exports may increase even in the US. India's total exports, goods and services combined, are most likely to increase from $820.9 billion in FY2025 to $839.9 billion in FY2026, a 2.3% overall gain despite heavy U.S. losses. 

 

How much may GDP grow?

India registered a nominal GDP of $4,270 billion in FY2025. It is expected to grow 6.5% in FY2026 under normal conditions. However, due to the $36.9 billion export loss to the U.S., the FY2025 base may be reduced to $4,233.1 billion. If the Indian economy grows at the rate of 6.5% in FY2026, the GDP would reach $4,508.25 billion. It means that the effective growth rate will be 5.6%, 0.9 percentage points less than before. However, this is the worst-case scenario. As the Union government has announced the reform of the GST and promised to increase ease of business and aggressive export diversification, India can offset the shortfall and sustain robust growth. 

Though the 50% US tariff will certainly dent labour-intensive sectors like textiles, jewelry, shrimp, carpets, and furniture, most Indian firms can explore new markets and redirect their exports to the European Union member states, Latin America, and African nations. As the exports make only 20% of the GDP, India’s growth is less vulnerable to external shocks.

FAQs

Q1: How much may India suffer in exports to the US due to 50% tariffs?

Ans.: It is apprehended that India may lose two-thirds of $86.5 billion in exports to the U.S., or $57.66 billion, in FY 2025. 

Q2: How much may India's exports grow?

Ans.: India's total exports, goods and services combined, are most likely to increase from $820.9 billion in FY2025 to $839.9 billion in FY2026, a 2.3% overall gain despite heavy U.S. losses. 

Summary

According to the Delhi-based Global Trade Research Initiative, despite an expected fall in the exports to the US, overall Indian exports are most likely to grow 5% in the financial year 2025-26. Its exports may go up from $350.9 billion to $368.5 billion in FY2026. 

