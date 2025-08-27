Donald Trump Tariffs News: How may US tariffs impact Indian exports? Sector-wise analysis in detail

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Get Engaged: What makes their relationship so strong?
EXPLAINER
Donald Trump India Tariffs: The additional or secondary tariffs imposed by the US president on India for buying oil and weapons from Russia are most likely to hit about two-thirds of India's $86.5 billion exports. A sector-wise analysis in detail is here.
As expected, a 25% additional US tariff for buying crude oil and weapons from Russia kicked in Wednesday morning. It is above base tariffs of 25%, taking the cumulative tariffs to 50% on most of the goods India exports to the US. Earlier, President Donald Trump called India’s continued purchase of Russian oil a "national security concern" and accused it of indirectly financing Russia in the Ukraine War. US Vice President JD Vance recently claimed that President Trump had applied "aggressive economic leverage," including "secondary tariffs on India," to "make it harder for the Russians to get rich from their oil economy."
The additional tariffs are most likely to hit about two-thirds of India's $86.5 billion exports to the U.S. These will become uncompetitive in the face of lower tariffs on goods coming from Vietnam, Bangladesh, China, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, and some other countries.
However, the exporters of textiles, readymade garments, jewellery, shrimp, carpets, and furniture can explore markets in the European Union member states. Besides, they can tap the African markets as they will; however, China has already taken a lead there. Latin American countries like Brazil, Venezuela, Mexico, Colombia, and Argentina may be good options for these goods, except shrimp.
Q1: How much does India export to the US?
Ans: In 2024-25, India exported goods worth $86.5 billion to the US.
Q2: Which Indian goods remain duty-free in the US?
Ans: About 30% of exports, or $27.6 billion, will remain duty-free. Semiconductors, pharmaceutical products, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), and electronics products will remain exempt from duty.
The additional tariff of 25% is most likely to hit about two-thirds of India's $86.5 billion exports to the U.S. The labour-intensive sectors of textiles and apparel, gems and jewellery, shrimp, carpets, and furniture will be most adversely affected. These will become uncompetitive in the face of lower tariffs on goods coming from Vietnam, Bangladesh, China, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, and some other countries.