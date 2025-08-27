Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Donald Trump Tariffs News: How may US tariffs impact Indian exports? Sector-wise analysis in detail

Donald Trump India Tariffs: The additional or secondary tariffs imposed by the US president on India for buying oil and weapons from Russia are most likely to hit about two-thirds of India's $86.5 billion exports. A sector-wise analysis in detail is here.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 01:38 PM IST

Donald Trump has accused India of indirectly financing Russia in its war against Ukraine. (File Image)
As expected, a 25% additional US tariff for buying crude oil and weapons from Russia kicked in Wednesday morning. It is above base tariffs of 25%, taking the cumulative tariffs to 50% on most of the goods India exports to the US. Earlier, President Donald Trump called India’s continued purchase of Russian oil a "national security concern" and accused it of indirectly financing Russia in the Ukraine War. US Vice President JD Vance recently claimed that President Trump had applied "aggressive economic leverage," including "secondary tariffs on India," to "make it harder for the Russians to get rich from their oil economy."

How much may it impact India's exports? 

The additional tariffs are most likely to hit about two-thirds of India's $86.5 billion exports to the U.S. These will become uncompetitive in the face of lower tariffs on goods coming from Vietnam, Bangladesh, China, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, and some other countries.

 

Which products will attract how much tariffs?

  • About 30% of exports, or $27.6 billion, will remain duty-free. Semiconductors, pharmaceutical products, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), and electronics products will remain exempt from duty. 
  • Automobile parts exports will attract 25% of US tariffs. It will constitute 4% of total exports, or $3.4 billion.
  • According to the Delhi-based Global Trade Research Initiative, the bulk of the Indian exports to the US, about 66% or $60.2 billion, will face 50% tariffs. 
  • The labour-intensive sectors of textiles and apparel, gems and jewellery, shrimp, carpets, and furniture will be most adversely affected. 
  • Exports from these sectors could plunge 70% and plummet to $18.6 billion, causing an overall decline of 43%.

50% US Tariffs: How much will it impact which sectors?

  1. Auto Parts: Exports worth $3.4 billion. It has been slapped with a 25% tariff. Besides, automobiles worth $3.2 billion will have to face 50% tariffs. 
  2. Shrimp: Exports worth $2.4 billion. It will attract 60% tariffs. Fish farmers of Vishakhapatnam may land in trouble. 
  3. Diamonds and Jewellery: Exports worth $10 billion. It will face 52.1% tariffs. Ahmedabad, Surat, and Mumbai are already in distress, maybe in bigger trouble.
  4. Textiles & Apparel: Exports worth $10.8 billion. It will have to pay 63.9% tariffs. The worst-affected areas may be Tiruppur, NCR, and Bengaluru.
  5. Carpets: Exports worth $1.2B. Handicrafts are worth $1.6 billion. It will face 50% tariffs and may collapse. 
  6. Agrifood Exports: Worth $6 billion. These include Basmati rice, spices, and tea. These may attract 50% tariffs. 
  7. Steel, Aluminium, Copper: Exports worth $4.7 billion and organic chemicals worth $2.7 billion. These will face 50% tariffs.

What can exporters do?

However, the exporters of textiles, readymade garments, jewellery, shrimp, carpets, and furniture can explore markets in the European Union member states. Besides, they can tap the African markets as they will; however, China has already taken a lead there. Latin American countries like Brazil, Venezuela, Mexico, Colombia, and Argentina may be good options for these goods, except shrimp. 

 

FAQs

Q1: How much does India export to the US?

Ans: In 2024-25, India exported goods worth $86.5 billion to the US.

Q2: Which Indian goods remain duty-free in the US?

Ans: About 30% of exports, or $27.6 billion, will remain duty-free. Semiconductors, pharmaceutical products, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), and electronics products will remain exempt from duty. 


Summary

The additional tariff of 25% is most likely to hit about two-thirds of India's $86.5 billion exports to the U.S. The labour-intensive sectors of textiles and apparel, gems and jewellery, shrimp, carpets, and furniture will be most adversely affected. These will become uncompetitive in the face of lower tariffs on goods coming from Vietnam, Bangladesh, China, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, and some other countries.

 

