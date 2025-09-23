Donald Trump set to unveil Gaza peace plan, will Hamas and Benjamin Netanyahu accept it?

US President Donald Trump is most likely to unveil a controversial peace plan that promises a ceasefire, hostage release, and a future without Hamas. It may also include the surrender and disbanding of Hamas. Arab nations are unlikely to accept it.

After more than 65,000 people were killed and more than 60 per cent of the houses in Gaza City were turned into rubble in the Israeli bombings, a peace plan is around the corner. The US president is most likely to present a comprehensive peace plan for an immediate ceasefire and the post-war administration of the city.According to the US-based news website Axios, Donald Trump is scheduled to meet the representatives from Saudi Arabia, the United Arb Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia, and Pakistan.

The US president is most likely to put forward the peace plan with the main objectives of stopping the Israel-Hamas War in Gaza City and the release of hostages. Israel launched attacks on Hamas hideouts in Gaza City two days after the Palestinian militant organisation had stormed Israel, killed more than 1,200 people and taken about 250 people hostage on October 7, 2023.

Donald Trump's peace plan on Gaza

If reports are to be believed, Trump's plan may include the immediate halt of hostilities and release of all hostages—28 dead and 20 alive. It may be followed by a 60-day ceasefire. The US president is most likely to propose deploying a peacekeeping force in Gaza City to maintain peace and security. He may ask the Arab countries to contribute to the proposed army. He may also ask them to help with the reconstruction of the ruined city financially. The most contentious point Donald Trump is most likely to present is about the future of Gaza City. He may emphasize a government in Gaza City without any role for Hamas. After an ad hoc arrangement, elections may be held without the participation of the militant outfit.

Will Hamas accept Gaza Peace Plan?

Will Trump's plan also include the disarmament of Hamas and the surrender of its fighters? Israel has said many times that its main objective of the war is to disarm Hamas. It reiterated a few days back that any future talks could be held only if Hamas agrees to surrender and disarm. Hamas has rejected this demand.

'Riviera of the Middle East'?

Earlier on February 4, 2025, Donald Trump declared his intention of taking over the control of the Gaza Strip and developing it as the 'Riviera of the Middle East'. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on February 5 that the idea was to relocate Gazans for a temporary period of clearing rubble and rebuilding. Welcoming the offer, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that he would support Trump's plan to have the Gazans return. The US president said on February 9 that his country would buy Gaza and that it might be given to other Middle Eastern states to rebuild. He said on February 10 that the Gazans would not be allowed to return. He said on February 11 that the US would not buy anything and would just "have" and "keep" Gaza.

All the Arab and Muslim states are most likely to reject most of the proposals.

Summary

