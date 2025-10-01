Trump's Gaza Peace Plan: What it means for India’s geopolitics, economy and Middle East ties

Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan sidelines India while highlighting Pakistan’s role, raising concerns about New Delhi’s foreign policy, IMEC project, and $118.6 billion remittances from the Middle East. What does it mean for India’s geopolitical and economic interests?

What does Donald Trump's Gaza Peace Plan mean for India? How will its implementation, as well as rejection, impact the geopolitical and economic interests of the country? How will it further embolden Pakistan and raise eyebrows about its foreign policy? The US president dropped significant hints when he included Pakistan in the list of countries he talked to before presenting the peace plan to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the peace plan, Trump chose to thank Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Asim Munir for "supporting the peace plan from the beginning". He was silent on India's support.

How will Gaza Peace Plan impact India?

This has set the alarm bell ringing. After inviting Munir for lunch at the White House, an unprecedented move, Donald Trump met him and Sharif within weeks. He discussed the Gaza Peace Plan with them before presenting it to Netanyahu, completely ignoring India, despite New Delhi being an important supporter of the Palestinian cause since the days of Yasser Arafat. It has made it clear that while Pakistan's stakes in the Middle East politics have increased, those of India have come down recently. India has also shown itself to be close to Israel and shifting its decades-old Palestine policy. The much hyped personal friendship between PM Modi and Netanyahu, too, has not been received well in the Middle East.

Will IMEC, remittances, diplomacy be hit?

India has more than 90 lakh expatriates working in the Middle East. Living in the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Iran, Iraq, Israel and other countries in the region, they send billions of dollars as remittances every month. They sent $118.6 billion to India in 2022-23.

India is working on an ambitious project of India-Europe-Middle East Economic Corridor (IMEC) spanning through Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan and Israel to reach Europe. A conflict in the region will certainly hit the project. India has lost much of its ground in the Muslim-dominated region for its domestic policies; a conflagration may further test its resilience and impact its presence in the region and geopolitical significance.